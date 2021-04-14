Health
WHO pushes to tackle diabetes surge
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization spotlighted the insulin market and its dominance by three major pharmaceutical companies in a new bid to tackle the rapid increase in diabetes.
WHO celebrates the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin by announcing the new Global Diabetes Compact, which aims to step up its preventive efforts. Diabetes And give access to treatment to everyone who needs it.
“The need for urgent action against diabetes is more apparent than ever,” said WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“The number of people with diabetes has quadrupled in the last 40 years,” he said. “Diabetes is the only major non-communicable disease that increases the risk of premature death rather than diminishes it.” “.
“Most of the critically ill patients hospitalized with Covid-19 have diabetes,” Tedros said, adding that coping with the crisis is especially important when faced with a coronavirus pandemic.
According to the WHO, about 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, most of whom have diabetes. Middle income country, And 1.6 million deaths are directly due to diabetes each year.
According to the WHO, diabetes deaths have increased by 70% since 2000 and are now the ninth leading cause of death in the world.
“Social failure”
United Nations health agency said Urgent action Especially in less wealthy countries, it is needed to increase access to affordable insulin.
“The Global Diabetes Compact helps improve the availability and affordability of diabetes life-saving drugs and promotes political commitment to action to prevent and diagnose them,” said Tedros.
For people with diabetes, access to treatments that include insulin is important to their survival.
Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by elevated blood sugar levels that can cause serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves over time.
The most common is type 2 diabetes, which is usually found in adults. This happens when the body becomes insulin resistant or cannot get enough insulin.
Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas itself produces little or no insulin.
Tedros said: “It’s a social failure, Global community People who need insulin have to face financial difficulties and endanger their lives to buy or go without insulin. “
The big problem is that the global insulin market is dominated by only three companies: Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi.
In 2019, WHO pre-certifies to bring more manufacturers to market to “help increase the availability of quality-guaranteed insulin in countries that currently do not meet demand.” Introduced a pilot program.
He said talks with insulin makers have begun on how to meet growing demand “at an affordable price”.
MSF criticizes Big 3
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has more guaranteed quality to WHO InsulinSaid that access is important in the context of a coronavirus pandemic.
“Globally, only half of the people who need it have access to this essential medicine today because of stringent storage requirements, complex treatment protocols, and high prices,” MSF said.
“Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi dominate the global market and often appear to reflect each other. Price increase.. This is especially disappointing. “
WHO also said there was an urgent need to increase access to diabetes diagnostic tools and medicines, and many people struggle to obtain and purchase glucose meters and test strips.
Innovation will focus on developing low-cost technologies and digital solutions for the treatment of diabetes, he said.
© 2021 AFP
Quote: WHO push to tackle diabetes surge (April 14, 2021) from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-04-tackle-rampant-diabetes.html April 14, 2021 Got
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]