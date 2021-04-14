WHO pushes to tackle diabetes surge

Diabetics in the UK are concerned about the impact of unconsensual Brexit on insulin supply.



On Wednesday, the World Health Organization spotlighted the insulin market and its dominance by three major pharmaceutical companies in a new bid to tackle the rapid increase in diabetes.

WHO celebrates the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin by announcing the new Global Diabetes Compact, which aims to step up its preventive efforts. Diabetes And give access to treatment to everyone who needs it.

“The need for urgent action against diabetes is more apparent than ever,” said WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“The number of people with diabetes has quadrupled in the last 40 years,” he said. “Diabetes is the only major non-communicable disease that increases the risk of premature death rather than diminishes it.” “.

“Most of the critically ill patients hospitalized with Covid-19 have diabetes,” Tedros said, adding that coping with the crisis is especially important when faced with a coronavirus pandemic.

According to the WHO, about 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, most of whom have diabetes. Middle income country, And 1.6 million deaths are directly due to diabetes each year.

According to the WHO, diabetes deaths have increased by 70% since 2000 and are now the ninth leading cause of death in the world.

“Social failure”

United Nations health agency said Urgent action Especially in less wealthy countries, it is needed to increase access to affordable insulin.

“The Global Diabetes Compact helps improve the availability and affordability of diabetes life-saving drugs and promotes political commitment to action to prevent and diagnose them,” said Tedros.

For people with diabetes, access to treatments that include insulin is important to their survival.

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by elevated blood sugar levels that can cause serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves over time.

The most common is type 2 diabetes, which is usually found in adults. This happens when the body becomes insulin resistant or cannot get enough insulin.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas itself produces little or no insulin.

Tedros said: “It’s a social failure, Global community People who need insulin have to face financial difficulties and endanger their lives to buy or go without insulin. “

The big problem is that the global insulin market is dominated by only three companies: Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi.

In 2019, WHO pre-certifies to bring more manufacturers to market to “help increase the availability of quality-guaranteed insulin in countries that currently do not meet demand.” Introduced a pilot program.

He said talks with insulin makers have begun on how to meet growing demand “at an affordable price”.

MSF criticizes Big 3

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has more guaranteed quality to WHO InsulinSaid that access is important in the context of a coronavirus pandemic.

“Globally, only half of the people who need it have access to this essential medicine today because of stringent storage requirements, complex treatment protocols, and high prices,” MSF said.

“Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi dominate the global market and often appear to reflect each other. Price increase.. This is especially disappointing. “

WHO also said there was an urgent need to increase access to diabetes diagnostic tools and medicines, and many people struggle to obtain and purchase glucose meters and test strips.

Innovation will focus on developing low-cost technologies and digital solutions for the treatment of diabetes, he said.

