B.1.1.7 SARS-CoV-2 mutant is more contagious but not associated with more serious illness or death





(HealthDay)-The B.1.1.7 variant of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is not associated with more severe illness or death, but leads to increased viral load. It is associated with an increase in R. 1 , According to two studies published online on April 12 Lancet infection And Lancet Public Health.. Dr. Dan Frumpton and colleagues at University College London sequenced samples from inpatients and analyzed the presence of the B.1.1.7 mutant of concern. Researchers found that 58 percent of 341 patients with sequenceable samples were infected with B.1.1.7. Unadjusted and adjusted analysis showed no evidence of a correlation between severe illness and mortality and pedigree. The viral load from the proxy was higher in the B.1.1.7 sample than in the non-B.1.1.7 samples. Dr. Mark S. Graham and colleagues at King's College London discussed the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant with reported symptoms, disease course, reinfection rate, and transmission among users. I investigated the relationship. A COVID symptom research app that tested positive for the COVID-19 test between September 28 and December 27, 2020, when the B.1.1.7 epidemic increased.Researchers have reported that there is no change in the reported symptoms, or disease The period associated with B.1.1.7. During this time, 0.7% of 36,509 app users who reported positive tests before October 1, 2020 were found to be re-infected, but the frequency of re-infection with the B.1.1.7 variant. There was no evidence of an increase in.R increased multiplicatively compared to existing variants 1 1.35 times B.1.1.7. "This study added consensus that B.1.1.7 increased infectivity and contributed significantly to the surge in cases in the UK during and after the study," the author of the accompanying editorial wrote. I am. One author of Frumpton's research revealed an economic relationship with the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Several authors of the Graham study have revealed a relationship with Zoe Global, which partially funded the study. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19)

