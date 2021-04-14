Increased risk of liver cancer in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver





NAFLD, a non-alcoholic fatty liver, is associated with several health risks. NAFLD is associated with a 17-fold increased risk of liver cancer, according to a new registry study led by researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.Survey results published in HepatologyEmphasizes the need for improved follow-up in patients with NAFLD aimed at reducing the risk of cancer. “This study, using detailed liver histology data, was able to quantify the increased risk of cancer, especially associated with NAFLD. Hepatocellular carcinomaTracey G. Simon, a researcher in the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the Karolinska Institute and a hepatologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, said: Cancer risk, Even in the early stages of illness. “ Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common cause of chronic liver disease in Europe and the United States, affecting more than 100 million adults. The majority of patients progress to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with fibrosis, which can lead to cirrhosis. There are relatively few studies on the development of cancer with NAFLD, and previous studies have some limitations that make it difficult to draw broad conclusions. Therefore, more information is needed on the association between cancer risk and NAFLD, and monitoring strategies for high-risk patients with NAFLD need to be improved. In this study, researchers at the Karolinska Institute worked with researchers at Harvard University and Columbia University to investigate the risk of cancer in patients with NAFLD. Registry studies included 8,892 biopsy-confirmed Swedish patients with NAFLD and 39,907 healthy controls. Data on cancer were obtained through the Swedish Cancer Registry nationwide. Patients with NAFLD were identified through the ESPRESSO (Epidemiology Enhanced by the Swedish Histopathology Report) cohort. Patients with NAFLD had a 27% increased risk of cancer. Most of this risk was due to a 17-fold increase in the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). In addition, NAFLD was associated with a slight increase in the incidence of pancreatic cancer, kidney / bladder cancer, and melanoma, but not with other cancers. “These findings should be used to develop more targeted interventions designed to reduce. cancer “Risks in NAFLD patients,” said Jonas F. Ludvigsson, a pediatrician at the University of Olebro Hospital and a professor of medical epidemiology and biostatistics at the Karolinska Institute. Patients at high risk for NAFLD fibrosis and type 2 diabetes. ” Even mild fatty liver disease is associated with increased mortality For more information:

Tracey G. Simon et al, Biopsy Confirmed Cancer Risk in Patients with Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: Population-Based Cohort Study, Hepatology (2021). Tracey G. Simon et al, Biopsy Confirmed Cancer Risk in Patients with Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: Population-Based Cohort Study,(2021). DOI: 10.1002 / hep.31845 Provided by

Karolinska Institute



