Living in a very disadvantaged area increases brain degeneration and cognitive decline

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Living in the most disadvantaged areas correlates with increased degeneration of the “characteristic” areas of Alzheimer’s disease and decreased cognitive function, according to the results of a longitudinal study of cognitively healthy adults. Was there. Results of research published in NeurologyResearchers have provided additional evidence of “neighborhood-level disadvantages as risk factors for preclinical neurodegeneration and cognitive decline” among specific groups. Source: Adobe Stock

“Dementia is the leading cause and catastrophic diagnosis of the disease worldwide. There is currently no cure for the disease, so it is important to identify correctable risk factors.” Amy JH Kind, MD, PhD, An associate professor of medicine at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and the School of Public Health and members of the School of Geriatrics said in a press release. “There is compelling evidence that the social, economic, cultural and physical conditions in which humans live can affect health. The conditions in these neighborhoods are Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. I wanted to determine if I would increase the risk of neurodegeneration and cognitive decline associated with the early stages of my life. “ Kind et al. Obtained longitudinal MRI and cognitive test data from 601 individuals without cognitive impairment in a clinical cohort of the Alzheimer’s Disease Prevention Study in Wisconsin and the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center in Wisconsin. Researchers determined the geospatial deprivation index according to the geographic code of an individual’s place of residence and ranked it in relation to the state of their place of residence. They use a linear regression model, Neighborhood level disadvantages Longitudinal changes in cortical thickness and performance in cognitive tests. They also used mediation tests to determine if neurodegeneration and cognitive decline were associated with neighborhood-level disadvantages “along the same theoretical causal pathway,” according to research results. The survey involved 582 (96.8%) in 80% of the most disadvantaged areas compared to their place of residence and 19 (3.2%) in 20% of the least disadvantaged areas. Compared to the 20% closest-neighborhood disadvantaged group, the 80% most-disadvantageous group had significantly less black and white participants and significantly less time between baseline and follow-up MRI scans. It has become longer. According to the results of Kind and colleagues, an associated MRI scan. “ In the middle-aged and older age group (mean baseline age, 59 years), living in the most unfavorable 20% of areas of habitation correlated with cortical thinning in the “characteristic” area of ​​Alzheimer’s disease in the brain. (P = .002) and decreased preclinical Alzheimer’s disease cognitive complex (P = .04), especially Trail Making Test Part B (P <.001) However, the Rey Auditory Verbal Learning Test or Story Memory Delayed Recall subtest is not applicable. Researchers have reduced relevance, Racial and demographic differences Between disadvantaged groups at the neighborhood level. The results of the study also showed that cortical thinning partially mediates the relationship between neighborhood-level disadvantages and cognitive decline. “The accelerated decline in TMT-B, a test of executive function and processing speed, was particularly pronounced and was statistically mediated by cortical thinning in the AD signature region,” the researchers write. According to the press release, the limits of the study included a small number of individuals from very disadvantaged areas and a limited geographic environment. Kind et al. Pointed out that future studies need to evaluate larger and more diverse groups over a longer period of time. “Our findings suggest that increased health care provider vigilance for early signs of dementia may be particularly important in this vulnerable population,” Kind said in a press release. Said. “Possible causes of these brain changes include air pollution, lack of access to healthy foods and health care, and stressful life events. Further study of possible social and biological pathways. May help doctors, researchers, and policy makers identify effective means for the prevention and intervention of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia. “

