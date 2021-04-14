CDC Vaccine Advisor reviews what Johnson & Johnson shot after reporting a rare blood clot

CDC Immunization Implementation Advisory Committee We focused on safety data from companies and CDC vaccine experts, including details of cases of 6 women aged 18-48. They developed symptoms, most often headaches, 6 to 13 days after vaccination. 1 vaccinated person, Virginia woman, According to health officials, he died in March and the other is in serious condition.

Two of the six patients have been discharged and three remain in the hospital.

The story continues under the ad

CDC officials and Johnson & Johnson executives have described the six cases in the most detail to date. All women were Caucasian and only one was taking hormonal contraceptives that could cause blood clots. This suggests that this is not the reason for the blood clot.

Tom Shimabukuro, a CDC vaccine safety team, explained that rare and severe coagulation is particularly alarming because it involves low levels of blood cells involved in coagulation. This is an almost unprecedented combination among healthy young people.

“There is a picture of a large blood clot. [blood] It’s a kind of paradox here because it’s a blood vessel with thrombocytopenia, “said Shimabukuro. “This is unusual — it usually doesn’t happen.”

The story continues under the ad

This combination was rarely seen among people who received the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Four of these vaccinated people were initially treated with heparin. This is a deprecated anticoagulant because it closely resembles an immunostimulatory response to a drug that can exacerbate blood clots.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, elaborated on why the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be suspended. (Washington Post)

Some women have blood clots in other parts of the body, and Shimabukuro said the agency would cast a wider net to look for coagulation with low platelet levels.

In a company presentation, Alan Marie, chief medical officer of Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson, who developed the vaccine, also released data on two cases of blood clots in people vaccinated in clinical trials. .. A 1 year old male with symptomatic characteristics.

The story continues under the ad

“Based on current data, Johnson & Johnson would like to reiterate that it believes that the overall benefit risk profile of a vaccine is positive across the population in which the vaccine is licensed. “Marie said.

It is not clear what the advisory board will do. You can continue the overall suspension for several weeks or vote to suspend the use of certain age groups or people.

Blood clots are similar to those reported by Some countries in europe After using AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine using a similar technique. Some experts have stated that it is necessary to understand whether the risk of vaccines outweighs the interests of a particular group of people. However, they also appear to have a much lower risk of developing blood clots after vaccination than the likelihood of coagulation problems caused by severe covid-19 infection or the use of hormonal contraceptives such as oral contraceptives. Said.

The story continues under the ad

The overwhelming majority of 192 million shots administered in the United States Pfizer-BioNTech And modern Use another technique.

FDA and CDC officials said they have decided to recommend suspending the use of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, the third-licensed coronavirus shot in the United States. Treat complications. They want to make sure that medical professionals are aware that blood clots that may be associated with a vaccine should not be treated with heparin, a conventional drug that can exacerbate blood clots. I am.

In an interview Tuesday, CDC Chief Deputy Director Anne Schuchat said authorities would also “stimulate reports” if there were additional cases that could help identify the syndrome or risk factors. Said he wanted.

The story continues under the ad

“We recognize that it’s coming soon for the partners and patients who were scheduled to book, but to get the information and summarize our concerns about the potential harm in progress, If the patient has this very rare and serious event and is not properly managed, we Information to the healthcare community Before additional vaccination of this product continues, “Shoohat said.

In many respects, the scenario being deployed in the United States is due to the beginning of recognition of rare coagulation events in early March among young adults, primarily women, who were recently vaccinated by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. , Reflects what happened in Europe last month. ..

In some countries due to rare but alarming cases of coagulation in Europe Suspend vaccination Overall, scientists have begun to study whether blood clots are associated with vaccination. Social debate about regulatory risk tolerance and the potential impact of suspension of vaccination on hesitation broke out when countries stopped vaccination during a pandemic. Over time, more cases were recognized and studied.

The story continues under the ad

Of the 34 million people vaccinated in Europe, regulators have identified 169 blood-brain barriers and 53 abdominal blood clots, raising suspicions.

After weeks of scientific research and meetings, European scientists and regulators concluded that coagulation events may be vaccine-related and decided on diagnostic tests and treatments.Limited use in many countries AstraZeneca-Oxford Vaccine For the elderly as a result of a safety signal.

Thrombosis of the blood type identified in six cases in the United States causes a condition called cerebral sinus thrombosis. The normal proportion of these blood clots in the general population is 2-14 per million per year. What was striking to scientists and doctors was that these clots were accompanied by very low levels of platelets, the blood cells involved in coagulation. The combination of the symptoms of the risk of simultaneous bleeding and coagulation sounds counterintuitive, but it occurs in the rare immune response that the body produces antibodies that bind to platelets and activates and consumes them.

The story continues under the ad

A similar syndrome occurred in some patients after exposure to the anticoagulant heparin and warned against using the drug when treating these patients.

Since the US vaccination program began on December 14, safety experts on the CDC Vaccine Advisory Board have been monitoring the data weekly. Its vaccine safety subgroup, which reviews safety information from several surveillance systems, will present the data on Wednesday.

Initial information on the six cases was detected in a vaccine monitoring system operated by the CDC and FDA. Known as the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), its 30-year-old system is an early warning platform that also collects information on possible side effects and health problems after vaccination. Monitor for unusual or unexpected patterns that you need to look closely at. Anyone can report a reaction or injury, including healthcare providers, patients, and patient representatives such as caregivers and lawyers.

The story continues under the ad

The recommendation to suspend the deployment of Johnson & Johnson has taken swift action, and the US military and many states have announced that they will suspend the use of single shots. As of Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been administered more than 7.1 million times nationwide. Since the beginning of March, approximately 16 million doses have been delivered to states and territories, and through federal channels.