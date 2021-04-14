Washington DOH examines potential deaths for five vaccines





Seattle-Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is investigating five deaths that may be the result of a breakthrough in the COVID-19 vaccine.

A breakthrough in vaccines is when patients are completely vaccinated against the disease but still catch it. According to DOH, the breakthroughs in vaccines remain very rare, but some were expected because no vaccine is 100% effective in preventing infection. As of April 3, there were a total of 217 breakthrough vaccine cases in Washington State. Looking at this, 1.7 million Washington citizens are fully vaccinated. In short, 217 breakthroughs represent only 0.01 percent of the vaccinated population.

Of the suspected fatal breakthroughs, all five patients were between the ages of 67 and 94, and all had multiple underlying health conditions, DOH said. However, most of the state’s groundbreaking cases occur in patients between the ages of 40 and 59. Using the latest available data, the state estimates that about 12% were hospitalized, but most breakthrough patients experience little or no symptoms of COVID-19. Patients are considered breakthrough cases only if they are tested positive for COVID-19 for more than 2 weeks after the last dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The DOH emphasizes that although these cases are very rare, vaccination does not provide complete immunity and is a reminder that it is not a license that begins to violate all pandemic safety guidelines. “Finding evidence of a breakthrough case of a vaccine is to wear a mask and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others who have not been vaccinated, even if they have been vaccinated. And remind us that we need to wash our hands. ” Dr. Umair A. Shah, Secretary of Health and Welfare. “We encourage everyone to be vaccinated as soon as they qualify, and encourage friends, loved ones, and colleagues to do the same.”

Washington first report Breakthrough case of vaccine DOH said it will begin releasing regular updates on breakthrough cases of the vaccine later this month.

