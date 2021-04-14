Studies have found that the mysterious outbreak of dog vomiting in 2020 was caused by a coronavirus similar to Covid-19.





Studies have shown that the mysterious outbreak of vomiting dogs in 2020 was caused by a coronavirus similar to Covid-19. at the same time COVID Pandemics are spreading rapidly around the world, with pet owners and veterinarians dog I'll get sick. 🔵 Please read us Coronavirus live blog About the latest update 2 As Covid's pandemic spreads rapidly around the world, pet owners and veterinarians have reported a surge in dog illness (stock image). Credit: Alamy Researchers believe that the proliferation of sick pets was caused by the coronavirus in animals, and is likely a variant of the intestinal coronavirus in dogs. Humans are unable to catch the virus, which is not the same as SARS-CoV-2-a bug that causes Covid-19. Pet owners at the time were uncertain why their animals were seriously ill. Scientists at the University of Liverpool and Lancaster University have asked veterinarians and pet owners 1,258 questionnaires. They also used 95 clinical samples taken from 71 animals. Disease outbreaks among dogs are rare because the records are usually from livestock and not from stray dogs. Dogs have their own highly effective vaccine to prevent the outbreak of insects. Case spread Daniel Greenberg, a veterinarian working in the northwestern part of England, noticed that when she contacted a colleague, her dog had about 40 serious vomiting cases. Ms. Greenberg is a co-author of a treatise identifying the causes of canine coronavirus outbreaks. Health records were analyzed, including information on breed, gender, age, owner's zip code, and vaccine status. The sick dog underwent a PCR test-it found that they had the dog's intestinal coronavirus. The outbreak was tracked from December 2019 to March 2020-the peak was on February 2, 2020, just as Covid had taken root around the world. Less than 1% of dogs died after catching a bug, and most recovered within a week. Researchers Emerging infectious diseases: "In conclusion, this interdisciplinary approach has enabled a rapid response to the newly reported outbreak of gastroenteritis in dogs and identified CeCoV. [canine enteric coronavirus] Potential cause. "Previous CeCoV seasonality suggests that further outbreaks may occur." UK Covid deaths plummeted 16% in a week, recording 38 deaths and 2,491 cases in the last 24 hours

