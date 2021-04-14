Spring is here-with the toughest allergic season ever | Life





According to the Allergy & Asthma Network, experts predict that this spring’s allergy season will be very tough. Rising global temperatures and predictions of warm, dry air this spring after heavy winter snowfalls can significantly increase pollen production. This happens a year after many people spend their time quarantining primarily indoors. When you go out to enjoy the spring weather, pollen and other allergens can shock your system. Spring allergens can cause chronic and annoying symptoms such as respiratory irritation, itchy eyes, and stuffy nose, affecting millions of Americans. “After spending more than a year in our home range during a pandemic, we want to spend as much time outdoors this spring as possible,” said a nationally renowned natural health doctor. Yes, says best-selling author Fred Pescatore. “Don’t let allergies ruin your long-awaited spring. There are steps you can take to relieve allergic symptoms.” l Rinse your eyes. Allergies can cause not only swelling of the eyelids, but also burning, itching and tearing of the eyes. Washing your eyes with clean water or a product that moistens your eyes will help moisturize and reassure your eyes when they become dry and inflamed. It also removes allergens that cause eye irritation. l Wash your clothes often. When worn outdoors, clothing can bring small particles home, causing more exposure and allergic reactions. You can get rid of prolonged allergens by washing your clothes and taking a shower after outdoor activities. l Manage your stress level. Stress can exert a powerful force on your physical and mental health, which can quickly build up. Stress hormones can adversely affect the immune system, increase oxidative stress levels, and cause seasonal allergic symptoms. When you start to feel stressed, stop and take a breath. Please take a walk if you can. Getting a good night’s sleep also helps reduce the effects of stress. l Add natural supplements. Try adding a natural anti-inflammatory daily oral supplement. Studies have shown that Pycnogenol, an extract from the bark of Pinus pinaster, reduces the body’s response to histamine without the side effects normally experienced with allergic drugs such as drowsiness. Studies have shown that daily supplementation with Pycnogenol can significantly reduce symptoms associated with seasonal allergies such as burning eyes, itching, watering, stuffy nose, runny nose, and stuffy nose. “For many who are looking for an alternative to traditional treatments for seasonal allergies, Pycnogenol can be an effective and completely natural solution with no side effects,” says Dr. Pescatore. .. Pycnogenol is available in over 800 products sold in stores and online. For more information, please visit: pycnogenol.com..

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos