Study: COVID-19 infection rates declined in 2020 in states with high mask wear rates





April 14 (UPI) —States that required residents to wear masks in public spaces during last year’s COVID-19 pandemic had lower infection rates than non-obligatory states, PLOS ONE said Wednesday The study published in was discovered. Data show that none of the eight states that reported compliance with mask obligations of 75% or more in the summer and early fall of 2020 had experienced a large number of infections by the end of October. Conversely, 14 of the 15 states that did not need to wear masks in public during the same period had higher infection rates, the researchers said. According to researchers, the findings provide new evidence in favor of wearing masks as a major contributor to lower COVID-19 infection rates. “The protective effect of wearing this mask was apparent during the four months of the pandemic,” the researchers write. Since the start of the pandemic in March last year, public health officials, including staff at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have recommended wearing masks that cover the nose and mouth to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The virus spreads primarily through respiratory droplets (the fluid released from the nose and mouth during breathing and conversation) and is transmitted from the infected person to others via the air. However, studies show that masks can limit at least some of this transmission. Studies show that most people in the United States support wearing a face cover as part of measures designed to contain a pandemic, but a minority of voices protest because of personal rights. ing. Nonetheless, some states impose a “mask obligation” that requires people to wear masks in public places, such as when visiting stores or attending work or school. In this study, researchers at Boston University’s School of Public Health analyzed COVID-19 case data in all 50 states and Washington, DC from May to October 2020. During that period, eight states with high COVID-19 rates (Arizona, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont) impose mask obligations at some point, 75% or more. When the mandate came into effect, the data showed that these states had an average COVID-19 infection rate of about 110 per 100,000 people in the general population during the study period. States with high COVID-19 rates that did not require residents to wear masks at some point (Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota (E.), Tennessee and Wyoming — All states except Nebraska reported high infection rates during the study period. According to the data, there were about 240 cases per 100,000 people in the general population in states with low mask compliance or in less than 25% of people wearing covers in public places. Researchers said policies and public health efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 should focus on improving mask compliance throughout the United States. “Our observation that states where more than 75% of the population adheres to the mask is associated with a decline in COVID-19 infection rates the following month suggests that states should strive to meet this threshold. Suggests, “they wrote.

