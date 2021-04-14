Vaccines may support some COVID-19 “long haul carriers” – NBC Connecticut





Investigated by NBC Connecticut Speaked exclusively About the symptoms they said about six months ago, some COVID-19 “long-haul carriers” persisted for months after they were first infected with the virus. Currently, there are new reports that some “long-haul carriers” are finding relief after vaccination. “Memory problems, word search problems. I sometimes call things by different names,” said Louise McClellan of East Lime. A former emergency room nurse received Moderna a few months ago. McClellan said he was still working on the debilitating symptoms that began after his first infection with COVID-19 about a year ago. She said she was unaware of the improvement in her condition after vaccination. “I hope they can give us some answers somewhere on the line,” McClellan said. Common “long-distance carrier” symptoms include chronic coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, sleep problems, and memory problems. This is often referred to as “brain fog.” “I can’t multitask anymore,” McClellan said. “My focus needs to be on one thing.” Researchers at Yale University School of Medicine New research, Collect blood and saliva samples from “long-haul carriers” before and after vaccination. “I believe that whatever we find will be very helpful in developing treatments,” Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at the school, told NBC News. “Therefore, just trying to understand what symptoms people are experiencing and how they change with vaccines alone is incredibly beneficial,” Iwasaki added. Initially, the survey will be open to the people of Connecticut and there are plans to expand it nationwide. The researchers said they plan to compare immune responses and hope to learn if the vaccine actually correlates with changes in symptoms. Dr. Lauren Ferrante, Head of Yale University School of Medicine Recovery program after COVID-19, After their shot, no improvement in her patient has yet been seen. “It will probably take a considerable amount of time to get enough sample size to draw a conclusion,” Dr. Ferrante said. Vicie Brooks, a survivor of COVID-19, a retired nurse from Hartford, said her fatigue and “brain fog” hadn’t disappeared months after Pfizer was shot. It was. “It’s not my body,” Brooks said when asked about improvements. “But mentally, it did something for me. I’m a little more confident,” she added. “Protection is better than having a COVID,” Brooks said. There is new hope that ongoing research on these ongoing symptoms will provide immediate relief for all “long-haul carriers.”

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos