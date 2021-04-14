Allegheny Health Network has opened a clinic to treat covid long-haul carriers

Migraine came first.

A few weeks after recovering from covid-19 in August last year, Jennifer Gorzok said she began to experience severe headaches as well as diversion of fatigue and mental fog. She said the experience of Covid’s disease itself was relatively mild. She needed medicine to get over it, but she wasn’t hospitalized.

Symptoms have been around for the past 8 months. With minimal effort, hair loss, persistent loss of taste and smell, shortness of breath, increased heart rate, and much more are piled up. Gorzock was a healthy and energetic 40-year-old nurse and mother. Currently, she is taking six medications, unable to return to work, and unable to actively care for her two children. One of them has special needs and needs “great care”.

“It’s hard to be restricted,” said Gorzok, who lives in Big Beaver, Beaver County. “It seemed that one symptom came from another, but it’s a new normal symptom for me, so it’s kind of difficult.”

Gorzock will soon be a patient at the Allegheny Health Network’s new clinic, which specializes in patients experiencing the long-term effects of covid-19, which many experts call “long-distance symptoms.”

Based at the AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion Respiratory Disorders Center, the AHN Postcovid-19 Recovery Clinic is led by the network’s lung and critical care department. A variety of specialists in respiratory medicine, cardiology, integrative medicine, neurology and psychology work in the clinic to address the long-term effects associated with covid-19. Gorzock learned about the clinic through Dr. Indu Poornima, a cardiologist she began to see.

“Nationwide, doctors have recovered from covid-19, but an increasing number of patients continue to address a myriad of problems, from lung, heart and vascular problems to chronic fatigue, headaches and post-traumatic stress disorders. I have witnessed that. ” Dr. Tariq Chima, Head of AHN’s Lungs, Critical Care, Sleep and Allergies Department and Clinic Doctor. “The effects of the pandemic continue to be seen in this new patient population. We look forward to helping these individuals diagnose symptoms, navigate treatment routes, and alleviate some of their concerns. I am doing it. ”

A February study at the Journal of the American Medical Association Approximately 30% of 177 patients with mild covid-19 reported persistent symptoms up to 9 months after the original illness, found to be 43.3% in patients 65 years and older. ..

“I want others to know that there are others like me,” Gozok said. “This is a real illness, but there is no known cure. At this clinic, long-haul carriers like me can get the help and answers we need to get back to normal daily life. I hope I can do it. ”

Symptoms of long-distance transport vary. Patients have reported dyspnea, brain fog, anxiety and depression, severe body aches, and many other illnesses.

“Most of them are related to the inflammatory response,” said Dr. Meyrin Young, a pulmonologist working at the clinic.

She said doctors noticed that many of the inflammatory markers that normally rise during infection, or even during covid-19 during other stresses.

“And at that point, it’s like you’ve been running in the haze for a very long time, and covid does it to you,” Young said. “You’re essentially an adrenaline rush for days and days, and suddenly it’s back and your body burns out.”

According to Young, the idea for the AHN Postcovid-19 Recovery Clinic was inspired after realizing that independent practitioners across the network were dealing with patients far longer than expected. It is said that. Discussions began in the fall and winter to arrange a more collaborative and interdisciplinary approach.

At this point, specialists haven’t decided how many patients they expect or plan to accept at the clinic, Young said.

“We are ready to meet almost everyone and everyone who fits long-haul type photos,” Young said.

The AHN Institute is also engaged in the evaluation and analysis of data collected from patient reports and results.