Dallas County reported 20 COVID-related deaths and 285 new cases today on Wednesday

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services Report 20 deaths and 285 additional confirmed cases Report of COVID-19 on April 14 A total of 3,747 people died to date. The total number of confirmed cases is 254,591.

The county also reports a total of 40,306 possible cases of COVID.

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services provides initial vaccination to people at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19. The Fairpark Mega Vaccine Clinic, which opened on Monday, January 11, has been receiving 359,000 COVID-19 vaccines since the start of vaccination.

Both the first and second vaccinations at the fair park will continue until Saturday.

The additional deaths reported are:

A woman in her 50s who lived in Cedar Hill. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in the city of Sigoville. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Irving. She expired at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of Richardson City. She expired at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of Garland. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the city of Irving. She expired at the facility and was in potentially high-risk health condition.

A woman in her 70s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 70s living in Garland. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. She expired in hospice and was in potentially high-risk health.

The· Sax city According to city officials, only active recovered / deleted cases are reported. According to the city’s website, staff will be up-to-date when they receive information from the city’s health authorities. The last update was on April 9, showing 41 active cases in the city, 26 in Dallas County, and 15 in Collin County.

To date, a total of 57 cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7. B.1.429 6 cases of variants. One case of the B.1.526 variant has been identified in Dallas County residents. Four are hospitalized and two need to be admitted to the intensive care unit. Seven has recently had a history of domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely case of reinfection with COVID-19, which occurs more than 6 months after the infection confirmed by the first PCR.

The provisional 7-day average of 7-day provisional 7-day new daily new confirmed cases of the 13th week of the CDC (according to the date of test collection) is 7.7 daily new per 100,000 inhabitants. The percentage of cases. The proportion of SARS-CoV-2 positive respiratory specimens remains high, with 8.3% of symptomatic patients admitted to local hospitals during the 13th week (weeks up to April 3, 2009).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 1,110 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children, with staff reported from 351 separate kindergarten to high schools in Dallas County. Fifteen new cases reported in the past week are related to youth sports.

Currently, there are 22 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A total of 4,307 residents and 2,435 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,044 were hospitalized and 716 died. About 20% of all deaths reported so far are related to long-term care facilities. Nine outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in collective living facilities (homeless shelters, group homes, half-baked homes, etc.) in the last 30 days. A cumulative total of 486 residents and 214 staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas’ collective living facilities.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds were under the age of 65. Diabetes is a fundamentally high-risk health condition reported in about one-third of inpatients with COVID-19.

Local healthcare professionals consider hospitalization, ICU admission, and ER visits as three key indicators as part of determining COVID-19 risk levels (color-coded risks) and guidelines for activities during COVID-19 compliance. Use as. By April 13, 204 COVID-19 patients were receiving acute care in Dallas County. The number of visits to the emergency room for COVID-19-like symptoms in Dallas County was 467 in the same period, or about 15%. Percentage of all emergency department visits in the county, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Board.

The updated UTSW forecast reflects an increase in the model with 140-180 hospitalizations and 350 daily cases by April 29.