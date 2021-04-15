Oregon reports three more COVID-19-related deaths, 816 new cases

The highest number of cases per day since early February.Weekly reports show increasing numbers

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were three new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 2,449, the Oregon Department of Health reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 816 new confirmed estimated cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Wednesday, bringing the state to a total of 172,206. This is the largest daily number of cases since 846, which was reported on February 5.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Wednesday that 39,326 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 24,097 doses were given on Tuesday and 15,229 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 38,392 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving a total of 1,215,804 Pfizer, 1,052,206 Modana, and 86,624 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 945,453 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,492,658 people who have taken at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,499,355 Pfizer, 1,289,900 Modana, and 215,500 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Wednesday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalized

There are 200 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, three more than Tuesday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, which has not changed since Tuesday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 12 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday at 4 am, three in the ICU and two on mechanical ventilation.

Weekly COVID-19 Report

Oregon Health Department COVID-19 Weekly ReportReleased on Wednesday, shows a sharp increase in daily cases, higher hospitalizations and higher deaths for the third straight week than the previous week.

OHA reported 3,722 new cases of COVID-19 during the week from Monday, April 5th to Sunday, April 11th. This is a 26% increase from the previous week.

New COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased from 150 last week to 156.

Forty-seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported, the highest weekly total in five weeks.

There were 103,928 COVID-19 tests during the week from April 4th to April 10th. The percentage of positive tests was 4.4%.

People over the age of 70 account for 40% of COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 76% of COVID-19-related deaths.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report Shows 24 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the elderly living community and collective living environment, with 3 or more confirmed cases and 1 or more COVID-19-related deaths.

Incident and death

The newly confirmed putative COVID-19 cases reported today are Baker (14), Benton (25), Clatsop (97), Clatsop (2), Colombia (13), Couse (4), Crook (2). , Curry (3), Deschutz (84), Douglas (8), Grant (32), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (50), Jefferson (3), Josephine (19), Clatsop (27) ), Lane (49), Lincoln (6), Lynn (23), Marul (2), Marion (83), Morrow (1), Multnomah (126), Pork (18), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1) ), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (8), Washington (86), Yamhill (9).

The 2,447th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 66-year-old woman in Tillamook County who tested positive on 17 March and died at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital on 13 April. She had no fundamental requirements.

The 2,448th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 88-year-old woman in Union County who was positive on 22 February and died on 15 March. The place of death is being confirmed. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,449th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 56-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on March 1 and died at Sky Lakes Medical Center on April 7. He had no fundamental conditions.

