Drug-Resistant Malaria to Build a Foothold in Africa: Research

Researchers on Thursday reported the first clinical evidence that drug-resistant mutations in malaria-causing parasites are becoming established in Africa.

Experts have long been worried about the emergence of drug resistance across the continent, which will account for more than 90% of malaria deaths worldwide in 2019.

A new study published in The Lancet seems to confirm those fears.

In clinical trials, studies have shown that infection with a mutant strain of malaria prolongs the illness of children receiving standard treatment for malaria.

Although the efficacy of artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT) remained high, researchers said more monitoring was “urgently needed” in Rwanda and neighboring countries where the study was conducted. ..

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 229 million malaria cases occur worldwide.

The disease killed more than 400,000 people in 2019, more than two-thirds of whom were children.

Malaria is caused by Plasmodium falciparum. Plasmodium falciparum is carried by female mosquitoes from any of the dozens of species of the genus Anopheles.

“Our study shows that resistant isolates are beginning to become more common,” said Aline Uwimana, the lead author and researcher at the Rwanda Biomedical Center in Kigali.

Introduced in the early 2000s, ACT is the most effective and widely used treatment for malaria.

The drug is a combination of an artemisinin component that removes most pathogens from the patient’s body within 3 days and a long-acting partner drug that removes the remaining parasites.

-Dangerous mutation-

If Plasmodium falciparum is still present after 3 days of treatment, resistance to the artemisinin component is suspected.

Currently, 10 mutations in one of the parasite genes known as pfk13 have been identified as markers of partial resistance, and some have been tagged as potential markers.

Partial artemisinin resistance was first identified in Cambodia in 2008 and is now well documented in many Southeast Asian countries.

Evidence from the Mekong region shows that widespread artemisinin resistance often leads to continued resistance to partner drugs, leading to failure of ACT treatment.

In 2006, Rwanda introduced the most widely used antimalarial drug as the first-line treatment for the disease.

Studies in 2013 and 2014 showed some mutations, but there was no evidence that the drug combination was less effective.

However, a 2018 follow-up study showed for the first time mutations in the pfk13 gene and so-called delayed parasite elimination in patients, even though ACT efficacy remained above the critical threshold of 90%. It was.

In this study, more than 200 children aged 6 months to 5 years who were infected with the parasite received standard treatment for 3 days and were monitored for 28 days thereafter.

About 15% had detectable parasites 3 days after treatment.

“Recent data suggest that we are at risk of clinically meaningful artemisinin resistance in Africa,” wrote Professor Philip Rosenthal of the University of California, San Francisco, in a comment.

The loss of efficacy of a major ACT can have dire consequences, as it occurred when chloroquine resistance significantly increased malaria mortality in the second half of the 20th century, he said.

