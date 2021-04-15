Denver enables restaurants to operate at a distance with 100% capacity when the state takes over control of COVID-19 – Lamar Ledger

Denver will bring restaurants and gyms to full capacity from Friday, when the state takes control of COVID-19 public health measures to local governments, but social distance requirements make it difficult for many.

City steps down to level blue and continues to follow State color-coded dial Next 30 days in collaboration with most other metro counties, including Adams, Jefferson, Boulder, and Bloomfield. Arapahoe County is Level Blue and stays there.

The change to Level Blue will allow the non-meal bar to reopen in limited capacity for the first time since June, and the final alcohol call will return at 2am.

Douglas County is a supporter of the metropolitan area, and its elected leaders choose to remove all COVID-19 restrictions dictated by state dials on Friday.

“I think we need to slow down a bit just by closing the dial completely,” Bob MacDonald, secretary-general of Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment, said at a press conference Wednesday. “Go into the blue phase, see how the virus responds, and see what the data looks like.”

In Denver, you’ll need to wear a mask when you’re in public indoors or on public transport, but you don’t even have to wear a mask outdoors. Mask order changes will take effect on Wednesday and will expire in 30 days.

Denver and most other metro counties as the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment takes control of most COVID-19 safety measures to local authorities by turning the restrictions indicated on the state dial on Friday into recommendations. There will be a move to relax the restrictions. , Not obligatory.

The change is Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are increasing in Colorado. State officials say they are currently experiencing a “fourth wave” of the virus. Also, some counties choose to continue following the state dialing framework, while others stop, creating a jumble of COVID-19 restrictions.

“The state decision means that many county and local jurisdictions in Colorado do not maintain restrictions,” Mayor Michael Hancock said during a briefing in Denver on Wednesday. “There’s nothing we can do about it, but Denver takes a different approach.”

Douglas County opts out of restrictions

In Douglas County, elected members lifted all restrictions this Friday, servicing Douglas, Adams and Arapahoe County, and a new health issue issued by the Tri-County Health Department, which first announced plans for the entire metro. I voted not to obey the order.

Nevertheless, state-wide public health orders remain in force in Douglas County. This includes state-wide indoor mask obligations valid until May and potential orders for large unseat events. The latter may be issued shortly by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. County Commissioner.

“We will continue to monitor the severity every day,” Abe Raydon said during the meeting, adding that “I … want Douglas County to be the first county in the state to say,’This pandemic is over.'” It was.

Despite the deregulation, the global outbreak of coronavirus has spread to multiple countries and affected many people, so it is classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

During the pandemic, dials were often the subject of controversy between local and state leaders, as metropolitan public health authorities often put pressure on the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment. Move counties together when changing COVID-19 limits Prevented the policy from changing depending on the location around Denver.

While the state allows the county to lift restrictions, public health officials will wear masks on Coloradans, physically distance them, and avoid large rallies until more people are vaccinated against the coronavirus. I recommend you.

The county changes that will move to Level Blue on Friday are:

The restaurant can operate at 100% capacity, parties are more than 6 feet apart, and groups are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

The gym can operate at 100% capacity and non-household members are at least 6 feet away.

Non-meal bars can be reopened with 25% capacity not exceeding 75 people

Alcohol last call travels from 1am to 2am

Non-essential manufacturing and offices can be opened with 75% capacity

Retail stores can operate with 75% capacity

Indoor unseat events can proceed with 50% capacity within a range of no more than 75 people

Denver deviates from the state dial when it comes to outdoor events.

The county must submit a mitigation plan before hosting an outdoor event of less than 5,000 people. If the organizer wants to host an event with more than 5,000 people, you should consult with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

Distance rules prohibited in many restaurants

Denver’s move to Level Blue is a “step forward” for restaurants, but the 6-foot distance between all parties prevents small and medium-sized restaurants from opening at 100%.

Instead, “many restaurants will remain less than 50% capacity,” Sonia Riggs, president and chief executive officer of the Colorado Restaurant Association, said in a statement.

For example, Chris Fuselier, owner of Blake Street Tavern in Denver, Earlier told The Denver Post Due to the 6-foot social distance requirement, he can only seat about 350 out of a capacity of 800 people in a 18,000-square-foot location.

“Unfortunately, each county’s own guidelines can give restaurants in less restrictive counties a competitive advantage and lose the business of restaurants in neighboring counties with stricter safety guidelines. “Riggs said.

Metropolitan counties that move to Level Blue will stay there for 30 days. Then, from May 16th to August 15th, the county will move into a new phase called Level Clearing.

Clearing levels removes all restrictions, but you must wear a mask if you have local or state obligations. If the county experiences an increase in coronavirus hospitalization rates, it will move to stricter restrictions. For tri-county public health orders.