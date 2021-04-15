Lessons from the biggest of all pandemics

Staff at the head office of the Canadian Commercial Bank during the Spanish flu epidemic in Calgary in 1918. Staff wear face masks for protection.Photo: Wikimedia Commons



















For their study, Chandra and Noor referred to figures from the British Indian Census before and after the 1918 pandemic to measure their impact on the population. The decline in the population graph shows not only mortality but also a decline in fertility. “In today’s news, we read the news that the number of babies is small and that babies are bust in the United States. This is possible. Seen in 1918 Similarly, “he says.Chandra cites an example Japan And Taiwan (Indian census figures are under investigation). According to a 1916-21 census, the number of births declined significantly nine months after the pandemic peaked in October 1918. The reason could be both behavior and biology. “It may have been hard to imagine. I have to wait for the next Indian census. I can assure you that you will not see the normal fertility rate. It will be in the future. Will reveal some interesting patterns that affect the population of India, “says Chandra.

Every pandemic has an age characteristic, which is the starting point between the Spanish flu and covid-19. The Spanish flu affected people in their heyday, aged 20-40. So far, covid-19 has had a disproportionate impact on older people. “The age group that could give birth to a baby was dying. I haven’t found it today,” he says. It may have changed now.

In India, Bombay (now Mumbai) first witnessed its peak in 1918. And it bears the worst brunt of today’s covid-19. In fact, the Spanish flu virus invaded from the city. Thousands of Indian soldiers who fought in World War I returned by ship carrying the flu.by Research, India has experienced two different epidemic waves. The mild waves of summer 1918 and the much more serious waves of autumn and winter. The second wave also began in Bombay in September 1918 and spread to Sri Lanka as well as other parts of the country.

Transportation systems, especially railroads, have become a means of spreading the epidemic. In the east, Puri, a major pilgrimage site, witnessed a violent wave of influenza. After Bombay, Madras peaked in October, followed by Calcutta. “Madras, southeast of Bombay, experienced a wave in a less noticeable way, with a slight delay. Calcutta, at the easternmost point of the three cities, experienced a protracted but completely unobtrusive second wave.” The author states. We examined data from 213 districts in nine states in India.

You can see the wave shape change as the pandemic spreads from west to east. Has the virus evolved? Has human reaction changed? It also raises questions about why the pandemic was so serious in India and Indonesia, as opposed to countries like the United States. “There is evidence that when people are undernourished due to a large famine, the case fatality rate is high. Another possible factor is population density,” says Chandra.

According to Chandra’s research, this is an important theme theory for epidemic evolution. Competition between rapidly evolving viral strains can create an equilibrium in which the predominant strain is less virulent and moves slower than the predominant strain at onset. Epidemic. “The second important explanation may be the weather. Recent studies suggest that absolute humidity limits both the survival and efficiency of influenza virus,” he said. Analyzing pandemic diffusion patterns is difficult because it depends on a variety of factors, including location-specific public health reactions, social interactions between people, and travel. Urban and national patterns, natural and constructed environments, and the characteristics of the pathogen itself.

There is a lesson to be learned about the enforcement of blockades. Do we need to impose uniform limits across the region, regardless of wave strength? “Take the example of Michigan, some of which witnessed a big wave in October 1918. The governor banned all rallies and the waves broke. But all parts of Michigan still peaked. And, as it is today, he faced pressure from the enterprise and lifted the ban, and Michigan witnessed another wave, “says Chandra. “Even today, we see governments lifting and imposing bans without considering the spread and intensity (where local governments are expressing their opinions). Restrictions need to be localized. What’s happening today is very similar to what happened 100 years ago. I didn’t think I was alive in my research. “

A century later, he added that the deadliest pandemic in history can provide lessons on welfare and economic policy, vaccines and medications, and health infrastructure. It can also put things in sight for those who are simply working on the uncertainty of the moment.