Covid-19 New Zealand Border Workers Exam App for Early Detection of Symptoms | 1 News





According to the Ministry of Health, tests are currently underway to determine if apps connected to wearable smart devices can detect Covid-19 before border workers experience symptoms.

The playlist will be loaded after this ad Up to 500 workers are given the opportunity to try out apps that work through their smartwatches.Source: 1 News

In a one-month trial that runs through early May, up to 500 workers will participate in testing the ëlarm app that connects to wearable devices such as smartwatches. The app uses artificial intelligence to notify users of early physiological changes that may indicate that they are sick before symptoms appear, said the Deputy Director of Data and Digital, Ministry of Health. , Shayne Hunter said.

After installing the app on their smart device, volunteers can receive reminders and alerts by email on a regular basis throughout the day to safely view their health information in the app and view dashboards online.

According to Hunter, the app establishes a personalized health baseline for each individual user based on the history of wearable data, and all data used by the app remains private. Wearable devices are provided to workers who don’t have the right gear by Datamine, the New Zealand company that developed the app. It was last tested yesterday in November after security guards at the Auckland MIQ facility were found to be Covid-19 positive last week.

“Contact tracing is central to our Covid-19 response, and it is imperative to find and treat people who may have been exposed to this difficult virus before it becomes established in our community.” Said the hunter.

“There is no single fix for Covid-19, so it’s important to use free tools and technology to get a good start for contact tracers and healthcare professionals.” According to Hunter, the app helps “early notification when critical border workers are sick” and “takes appropriate action” by taking the Covid-19 test in self-quarantine. can do.

“In reality, some people may still be worried about the increased risk of exposure to Covid-19 by working at the border,” he said, while border workers were vaccinated. Stated. “We really want to support this important task by providing people with excellent tools to monitor their health to keep themselves, Farnow, and throughout New Zealand safe and healthy. I am. “

Early studies of similar techniques supported the use of wearable devices to detect Covid-19 and other infectious diseases, including studies conducted by Stanford University, Scripps Research Institute, and UCSF. For more information on ëlarm, please visit: www.elarm.health..

