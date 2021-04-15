What human screams have the greatest impact on us?You may be surprised at the answer





You scream, I scream, we all scream — and not just ice cream. Unlike primates, who use screams to convey only anger and fear, humans scream in at least six emotional aspects: anger, fear, pain, joy, sadness, joy-running around after an ice cream truck. Children’s high-pitched joyful screams. Sascha Frühholz, lead author of a new study on screams published on Tuesday, said, “Human beings share the potential to signal danger when screaming, but positive emotions such as extreme joy and joy. It seems that only humans shout to inform them. ” In the journal PLOS Biology, statement. Do you think humans will be better and faster at decoding? Frühholz, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Oslo in Norway, said it was a mistake to choose an alarming scream of anger, fear and pain. Instead, research has found that humans react quickly to joy and cry of joy. “The results of our study are amazing,” said Frühholz. “Researchers usually assume that primate and human cognitive systems are specially tuned to detect signals of danger and threat in the environment as a mechanism of survival.” It seems to apply to primates and other animal species, but “screaming communication seems to be highly diversified in humans, which represents a major evolutionary step,” added Frühholz. .. The purpose of screaming evolution Some screams serve the purpose of fundamental evolution — an immediate signal of danger. Many of us are delighted with these hair-growth sounds — evidenced by the success of the horror movie, where the movie’s screaming queen unveils the next brutal plot twist.Who can forget Janet Leigh’s bloody Shower screech In either “Psycho”, or many screams from her daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis, In the “Halloween” movie? Still, people also enjoy screaming with surprise and joy. We often scream (even a little) when we are surprised or excited. According to four different experiments conducted by Frühholz and his team on small groups of people, humans appear to be good at handling such types of screams. In one of those experiments, study participants received a functional magnetic resonance imaging, also known as fMRI, while listening to screams. Scans showed that their brains responded more quickly and accurately to what Fluholtz calls “non-alarmed” or positive screams than alert screams. Why is this? Perhaps because humans need to deal with more complex social cues and situations than chimpanzees and other primates, Fluholtz said. For example, in family life and social circles, humans are more likely to hear expressions of joy, joy, and surprise than fear, and therefore may respond quickly to those prompts. “It seems that humans have prioritized signaling and perceiving these positive emotions in screams over alarm signals,” he said. “This change in priority may be due to the requirements of human evolution and complex social context.”

