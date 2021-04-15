In Placer County, studies say the number of cases of COVID-19 has tripled.





According to a Stanford University study, the COVID-19 infection rate in Placer County was three times higher in March than previously confirmed.

Placer County, CA — A group of researchers at Stanford University investigated a case of COVID-19 in Placer County for five months. Their findings suggest that there is a significant difference between the number of positive cases reported by the county health department and the number of residents who had antibodies. Stanford University conducted this survey of 2,000 participants between October 2020 and March 2021. On March 1, Placer County Public Health reported 19,861 cases of COVID-19. In March, researchers at Stanford University found 12.5% ​​seropositive. Serum positivity is the number of study participants found to have antibodies in the system. Compare that percentage to the 400,000 people who live in Placer County. It shows 49,791 cases in March. Julie Parsonnet of Stanford University said the test wasn’t perfect. It explains the error. With that in mind, researchers decided that the county should see 62,139 cases in March. This means that 68% of cases were not reported. Dr. Dean Blumberg of the University of California, Davis explained how this could happen. “For example, not all people are infected with COVID. For example, not all people are diagnosed and reported with COVID. Not all people are tested and have asymptomatic infections. Some people are. “ Mr Personet said this was not something the county had to worry about. The proportion of unreported cases is on track at the national level during that period. “Overall, I think Placer County looks a bit better than anywhere else that did similar research,” she said. Historically, vaccines have wiped out other illnesses, and Personnet has said that every county should focus on eradicating vaccines. “This study shows that it’s really the right path and encourages everyone to get vaccinated,” said Personet. See next: Governor Newsom highlights state progress on school reopening efforts ABC10: Watch, download, browse

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos