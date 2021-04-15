The number of coronaviruses in LA County is below the initial number of pandemics – Daily News

The region continues to experience a downward trend in coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations as Los Angeles County has been forced to reduce one-off vaccinations in Johnson & Johnson’s predicament.

Public health officials reported 57 deaths and 411 cases in the county on Wednesday, April 14, bringing the total death toll to 23,553 and the total number of cases to 1,226,964. According to state data reported a day before LA County, there are currently 518 hospitalized, 123 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

A year ago, the county had an average of 574 new cases per day, Feller said. Now it has dropped to 403, a 30% drop, she added. This time last year, there were an average of 1,500 hospitalizations per day, which is now down 63% per day to 564. And the county has killed an average of seven people a day, up from 37 in April last year.

“People in Los Angeles have suffered terribly over the past year,” Feller said. “As more people are vaccinated, we are heading in the right direction, but (but) we need to continue to work diligently to protect ourselves and others and reduce infections. “

Of the COVID-19-related deaths between March 2020 and April 2021, 85% were related to the underlying health condition, officials said. Of these diseases that cause comorbidities with the coronavirus, 52% were hypertensive or hypertensive. 41% had diabetes. 26% had cardiovascular disease. 21% had neurological disorders. And 16% had chronic kidney disease.

Within a city with its own health department: Pasadena reported on Wednesday that there were no new cases or deaths. Overall, the city has recorded 11,182 cases and 339 deaths since the pandemic began. The death toll on Long Beach increased by one to 923. In addition, 38 cases of coronavirus increased to a total of 52,563 cases.

County public health officials said on Tuesday, April 13 Stop taking Johnson & Johnson vaccine According to the following report, the federal government recommends that six women between the ages of 18 and 48 develop abnormal blood clots and suspend their use of the brand.

Symptomatology is a “one-millionth event,” or half the risk of a lightning strike, but public health director Barbara Ferrer will not regain Johnson & Johnson’s shootings to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. Said.And Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Check the situation..

And she added that it might take a few days.

Of the approximately 20,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine reservations originally planned this week, approximately 14,000 have been replaced by another brand, officials said.

Returning to receiving only modern and Pfizer vaccines, the mobile vaccination unit has postponed vaccination of people at the event, Feller said. That’s why mobile teams preferred to use Johnson & Johnson.

However, these mobile teams will continue to vaccinate at senior housing facilities and senior centers.

According to Feller, 95 mobile vaccination teams are planned for this week and 235 mobile vaccination teams are scheduled for the next few weeks. She added that if the Johnson & Johnson suspension continues until next week, they will be late.

When vaccination eligibility extends to all people over the age of 16 on Thursday, April 15, 3.5 million will seek the first injection. So far, 1.5 million people between the ages of 16 and 49 have already taken their first dose.

To ensure that people are already eligible and most vulnerable to coronavirus disease, the county will allocate more than 70% of this week’s dose to vaccine providers or recipients in the most devastated communities. do my best.

“Every time we expand our eligibility, we need to be very careful to ensure that we continue to commit to improving vaccine capacity and accessibility in the most hit communities,” Feller said. I did. “Every week, we are increasing the proportion of doses to people who live and work in heavily damaged areas.”

With the Orange Layer development starting Thursday, April 15, the county will allow indoor live events and performances. Private events, meetings, meetings, informal gatherings.

The county could move to the yellow layer in as little as three weeks starting Tuesday, April 13, according to Feller.