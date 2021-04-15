Connect with us

Health

Physical inactivity associated with death from COVID; here are some tips for becoming more active

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Key Point

  • A new study found a link between lack of physical activity and severe COVID-19
  • Adults do the recommended amount of physical activity each week to stay healthy
  • Below are some tips for adding physical activity to your daily life

New studies show that physically inactive patients are more likely to experience severe COVID-19. How can people incorporate more activities into their lifestyles?

For them ResearchThe research team, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, compared the cases of 48,440 adult COVID-19 patients from January 1, 2020 to October 21, 2020. Examining hospitalization rates, ICU hospitalizations, and mortality rates, researchers found that: People who were “inconsistently active” were at increased risk of being hospitalized, admitted to the ICU, and dying compared to patients who regularly met physical activity guidelines.

Apart from being older and having a history of organ transplantation Lack of exercise Even when compared to other risk factors such as obesity, smoking and high blood pressure, it was considered the “strongest risk factor for serious COVID-19 outcomes”.

“We recommend that efforts to promote physical activity be prioritized by public health agencies and incorporated into routine health care,” the researchers write.

Physical activity guidelines

2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans 2nd Edition Recommended Adults perform at least 150-300 minutes of moderate intensity activity or 75 minutes of intense aerobic activity per week, plus at least two muscle-building activities per week. This also applies to older people, but the level of effort needs to be adjusted according to their level of fitness.

“Adults need to move more and sit less often throughout the day,” the guidelines say. “Some physical activities are better than nothing. Adults who sit less and do a lot of moderate to intense physical activity can get some health benefits.”

So how can people add more physical activity to their daily lives? Here are some tips:

Just move

People may not notice it, but some of what they do every day may also be counted as physical activity. In fact, even gardening is considered one of the American Heart Association (AHA). Said..

Other activities, such as biking, swimming, and playing sports, are also considered aerobic exercise because they can increase your heart rate and sweat people. For those who are just starting out, AHA recommends walking. This is because it’s a simple activity that you can perform “on the fly” and anywhere.

The idea is Get activity, Better than nothing, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Said..

Divide the activity into smaller chunks

Getting 150 minutes of physical activity can sound daunting, but keep in mind that this can be split and distributed throughout the week. For example, someone might choose to walk 5 days a week for 30 minutes and then do weight training for the other 2 days. Another option is to go for more active activities, but only a few days a week, the CDC Suggestion..

The activity may even be divided into smaller “chunks” throughout the day, the agency said. Even moving for 5 minutes each time is effective.

It’s okay to start small and build up more active activity over time. However, people with chronic illness, overweight, or inactivity should consult their healthcare provider to see which activities are better suited to them before starting the routine. Please note in particular.

Be more conscious and make better choices

One easy way to add physical activity to your lifestyle is to make choices that encourage them. For example, instead of taking an elevator, take the stairs. At the University of New Hampshire, whether you’re vacuuming or washing dishes, be more aware of your posture and the muscle groups you’re using when doing household chores. Said In the post.

“Listen to music while doing household chores to increase exercise. Dance adds some activity to your day and some fun to your chores,” said the university.

Even simple things like doing push-ups and jumpjacking before getting ready for work can bring your activity into your daily life. Wearing a pedometer can also help you notice that some people tend to sit down. Instead of sitting for long periods of time, you can probably get up and walk around every hour and take a break from inactivity.

There are many ways to start introducing physical activity into your life, and the CDC recommends choosing an activity that suits your abilities and something you can enjoy. As such, it will be easier to stick to it for a long time.

Fitness and exercise Photo: A person preparing for exercise. Photo: pixabay

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: