Alamosa News | Police Provides the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic

Denver- Governor Jared Polis provided the latest information on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was joined by CDPHE Secretary-General Jill Ryan, who provided updates on the future of county-level dialing systems and COVID trends, and Tri-County Public Health Secretary-General Dr. John Douglas. Dr. Eric France, Colorado’s Chief Medical Officer, will also attend the press conference to suspend Colorado’s response to the CDC and the distribution and administration of the Johnson & Johnson (Jansen) vaccine in the United States after an adverse event. Worked on the recommendations of.

“We are no longer at high risk of overwhelming our hospital system, but that does not mean that individuals are at less risk if they are not fully vaccinated. Hospitalization among young Coloradans The daily positive rate is skyrocketing due to the increase and the presence of variants. Colorado, we know we want to do with COVID, but we are not there No. It’s not invincible in the face of this virus, so it’s important to continue to take the necessary safety measures over the next few weeks and vaccinate when the opportunity arises. “

Governor Police emphasized state advances in population vaccination, with 25% of eligible coronadans fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is 1.2 million people (1,292,845), with a total dose of over 3.2 million doses. To date, 2.1 million coloradans (2,122,809) have received their first dose and are on track for complete vaccination.

In Colorado, infection rates and hospitalizations are increasing as well, in line with national trends. The governor puts on masks, socially distances, stays home at the time of illness in all Colorados, is inspected if they appear to have been exposed to a person with COVID, and in small groups instead of choosing indoors. I urged them to gather outdoors.

Colorado strives to ensure that the response at the local level is agile and reflects its progress. Even with new variants, the county remains in a very different place in terms of disease transmission, and the state shifts its role in managing pandemics through state-wide restrictions with significant advances in vaccination. I am confident that we will be able to successfully shift to greater responsibility at the local level.

As previously announced, Dial 3.0 will move to local control on April 16th. The state will not give up its efforts to control the virus, but to continue to protect Coronadan wherever it lives, including capacity limits for mask mandates throughout the state and the most risky settings for indoor mass gatherings 2 We will continue to take two important state-wide measures. Information on this updated public health order will be available on Thursday and will come into effect on Friday. Colorado expects many local governments to go beyond these states’ actions.

“Our North Star has always been to make beds available to anyone in need. The pandemic isn’t over yet, but we take control of the local government. I believe it’s the right time to move, “said Jill Hansakar Ryan, Secretary-General of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Dr. John Douglas, Secretary-General of Tri-County Public Health, representing the local public health agency (LPHA), spoke about the need for cooperation between adjacent LPHAs. In the short term, Tri-County Health and Metro Denver Area Agencies, including Bloomfield, Boulder, Jefferson and Denver countries, will extend their dials through the Metro Denver Partnership for Health. “This regional approach will create a path to stability, coherence, and full resumption,” said Dr. Douglas.

At the beginning of the press conference, Dr. France said that as of April 13, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Colorado Joint Vaccine Task Force provided the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

Federal health officials at the FDA and CDC have recommended a temporary suspension of vaccine use after reviewing reports of six people in the United States who developed rare and severe blood clots after vaccination.

People who received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine more than a month ago have a very low risk of serious side effects. People who have been given the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine within the last 3 weeks and have severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath should contact their healthcare provider. These symptoms are different from the flu-like symptoms that people may experience after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you plan to get the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, you can either get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine instead, or the vaccine provider will contact you to change your appointment as the FDA and CDC announce additional information. The state’s mobile vaccination bus, which was only receiving the Johnson & Johnson (Jansen) vaccine, will be canceled today and Wednesday. The Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine is a small part of Colorado’s weekly vaccine allocation. Most vaccine clinics are not significantly affected.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, consider signing up today with your local provider. The list can be found at COCOVIDVACCINE.org or by calling 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).