“Save Life” – CBS Denver

Englewood, Colorado (CBS4) – The coronavirus pandemic has been accused of causing more deaths due to a surge in drug overdose in Colorado in 2020. One group wants to increase access to life-saving naloxone and reduce that number in 2021.

“For now, it’s all about signing up for a hospital, implementing this, and starting sending patients home at Naloxone. To do the same, we need other hospital systems and hospitals in the state.” Dr. Donald Stader said. Colorado Naloxone Project..

A state bill passed last year allows hospitals to reimburse the cost of giving naloxone to doctors in emergency rooms who believe they are at high risk of overdose.

“Timing is no more urgent. We lose good Americans every day due to overdose,” said Dr. Stader.

A Recent reports from the CDC Colorado states that the number of deaths in 2020 has increased by 43% compared to 2019.

“They are people with cancer pain. They are people who have just suffered severe acute injuries that require drugs. In any background, almost every shift sees someone,” Sweden said. Dr. Nick Chipis, Associate Medical Director of the Medical Center Emergency Department, said.

HealthONE became one of Colorado’s first hospital systems and introduced a program to distribute more opioid reversal agents to all eight emergency rooms.

“It essentially acts on parts of the brain to resume your breathing. Naloxone binds very strongly to the parts of the brain that awaken these receptors and direct them to breathe again. And we will act within seconds or minutes, “said Dr. Tsipis.

Physicians are encouraged to identify overdose patients who may benefit from taking naloxone home.

“We talk to them to understand what happened and how they can handle the hem well to prevent it from moving forward. They have no resources, no support, Discharging them home without the tools they need puts them at risk of going that route again, “Dr. Tsipis said. “It’s a big leap and will save lives.”