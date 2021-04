California families and IT professionals are preparing to qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning

San Francisco (KGO)-Thursday at 12:01 am, anyone over the age of 16 in California is eligible to book the COVID-19 vaccine. State-wide IT professionals and families are preparing for an influx of eligibility. “I want to be a regular fourth grader,” said Tori Balsam Ashling, who lives in San Carlos and finishes his third year at Carlmont High School in San Mateo County. The 17-year-old mother and mother plan to make an appointment as soon as the bird qualifies, as her first step towards “normality” is to find a vaccine. “I stay up until midnight, so I can get it by the 15th, and my mom will see it in the morning.” Relation: “Continue to challenge”: Expert advice on signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine as CA expands its eligibility

“I think I’ll probably do some preparatory work tonight, but I think MyTurn is always good. These big sites tend to allow more bookings,” explained his mother, Kimberly Balsam. Myturn.ca.govThe state’s vaccine scheduling site, which will be open to millions more Californians on Thursday. Eric Norton, Project Manager for the MyTurn Vaccine Management System in California, said: “We have worked with regional health jurisdictions in San Francisco, San Diego, and Los Angeles to ensure that the system is ready to handle our capabilities.” Kate Larsen: “Do you expect problems with influx of usage, such as the MyTurn website crashing?” Eric Norton: “We have upgraded our system to handle up to 300,000 transactions per hour. This should be more than enough for the influx of people seeking registration.” “That’s not what people usually say, but we know we can,” Norton added with a smile. cheating paper: CDC guidelines on what you can and cannot do after receiving a full vaccination Since Pfizer is currently the only vaccine approved for ages 16 and 17, Norton states that when a teenager of that age registers, only clinics available to Pfizer will be displayed. Birds are looking forward to returning to the basics. Larsen: “If you and your friends are all vaccinated, what do you want to do first?” Tribal Sam-Ashling: “Most of the time I’m hanging out because there are more options when I can get inside, and I really want to go back to school directly.” The MyTurn site will also be updated overnight to reflect the expansion of eligibility and include additional languages ​​such as Arabic and Persian. Vaccine tracker: The situation in California when the coronavirus vaccine can be given Is there a problem loading the above tracker?click Here Opens in a new window. Related stories and videos:

Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. all rights reserved.

