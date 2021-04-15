Dr. Moma talked to FOX21 News about the vaccine distribution accident

Colorado Springs — A woman who runs a clinic where vaccines were mishandled in El Paso County spoke with FOX21 News on Wednesday.

Thousands of coronadans need to be re-vaccinated after taking COVID-19 shots. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic It is located in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Public Health and Environment Agency (CDPHE).

“I’m here for people. I’ve done this for people. I’m not ignoring people,” Dr. Moma told FOX21 News reporter Lauren Schaff. She has postponed public comment on this issue until she gets more information from the state. Dr. Moma said in a statement Thursday that he would answer questions and concerns. When Shaf asked, she couldn’t give a definite time.

Even on Wednesday, people were able to sign up for a vaccine appointment on her website. When FOX21 News went to the clinic to make a reservation, Dr. Moma said he was behind the reception and would send a cancellation email to people trying to sign up for the vaccine.

People living in buildings with clinics are angry that this emphasizes satellite hotels in a bad way. Many seniors live in the apartment above the clinic, and they added that it was convenient to vaccinate at Dr. Moma’s office in the lobby.

“Don’t advertise you as a doctor. People don’t know,” said a woman living in a satellite hotel. “Don’t think you’re a doctor when you’re not a weird doctor.”

Nearly 4,000 people shot by the nurse practitioner have to be re-vaccinated somewhere else and have a hard time applying for a third vaccine.

“She made an appointment every three minutes, and when she was full, it was a mayhem,” said a patient vaccinated by Dr. Moma. “Some of us were fooled into going to the day spa, but you think the state will scrutinize the people.”

CDPHE has not released the details of the investigation. They obtained 3,150 doses of Pfizer and Moderna from Dr. Moma and brought them back to the state laboratory. All of these doses had to be discarded as the State Department of Health confirmed that proper handling and temperature were not maintained.

“When the doctor came, I specifically said, boy, I don’t think offices like you have such refrigeration to store vaccines,” said patient Heather Warby. It was. “She (Dr. Moma) said no, they are given to us every day, and we have to thaw them in the morning and distribute them, so I’m well, it’s It sounded logical enough. “

Some of Dr. Moma’s patients hesitated and worried from the beginning, but thought she was qualified for the County Health Department. CDPHE confirmed the doctor’s license with the Regulatory Authority (DORA) before approving the provider of the COVID-19 vaccination program.

“I think she violated her duty of care to the patient,” the patient said. “She put her needs beyond the needs of the patient, which means she could shut it down whenever she noticed it was moving away from her. Say what you know … we don’t take any more promises, we’ll make 20 promises a day so she can get back on track. “

Many people in need of re-vaccination have difficulty applying for a third dose, while others are concerned about applying for a third or fourth dose.

“I’m totally in favor of the vaccine. What I’m worried about is getting a third vaccine without clinical data to prove it’s safe and effective,” Worby said. I have.

On Wednesday, Werby had an antibody test to find out what her level was before she scheduled her second vaccination. She also said she would like to see follow-up information from the lot number so that she can determine if the dose of vaccine received is a valid shot. Werby added that she would not pass the judgment about Dr. Moma until she learned more information about the investigation from the state.

“I think she became greedy, so I think I tried to vaccinate as many people as possible,” the patient said. “I’m receiving $ 40 per vaccine, she put in too many people, and then she got over her head, and when she got over her head more, it got worse I think I did. “

The El Paso County Health Department has advised anyone with questions to call the state’s COVID-19 hotline (telephone 2-11 or (866) 760-6489). Text the zip code to 898-211CO-HELP.

