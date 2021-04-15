Stem cell therapy may prevent diabetic amputation

One of the most dangerous complications of diabetes is unhealed foot ulcers, but current preliminary studies suggest that one type of stem cell found in body fat may be a powerful treatment for these severe foot injuries. I found that there is.

The study included 63 patients with unhealing diabetic foot ulcer who were injected with cells from their body fat. The following year, treatment cured most patients’ ulcers.

The researchers said the study, conducted in Nicaragua, would lay the foundation for a similar study in the United States to reproduce the findings.

According to the American Podiatric Medical Association, diabetic foot ulcer is an open wound or wound that affects about 15% of diabetics.

For some, wounds refuse to heal and can become infected-sometimes leading to amputation.

In the United States alone, studies show that more than half of all amputations are associated with diabetes. The reason is usually a foot ulcer that does not heal.

People with diabetes are vulnerable to foot ulcers for several reasons, explained research author Dr. Michael Kirstens.

Over time, chronic hyperglycemia can damage the nerves in the legs, leading to loss of sensation. That is, pain and cuts may go unnoticed until they get worse and become infected.

To make matters worse, diabetes damages small blood vessels in the body, impairs blood flow to the feet and interferes with the natural wound healing process.

In addition, Carstens of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine in Winston Salem, North Carolina, said that many diabetics also have large arteries, including the legs, obstructed.

Diabetic foot ulcers can often be treated by means such as applying medicine or bandages to the wound. In surgical debridement, doctors also remove dead skin and tissue to create “new” wounds that can heal better.

Still, according to APMA, about 6% of patients with diabetic ulcers will be hospitalized for infections and other complications.

For their study, Carstens’ team turned to stem cells in an attempt to heal a serious injury in a diabetic who was a candidate for amputation.

“They had serious wounds,” Carstens said. “There was no way they could heal themselves.”

Specifically, researchers harvested a collection of cells called the interstitial vascular fraction from the patient’s body fat. Within that collection are mesenchymal stem cells, or a type of “adult” stem cell called MSC.

MSC gives rise to certain more mature cell types, such as cartilage and muscle.

Researchers injected cells into and around the patient’s wounds and along the arteries in the lower legs. Six months later, 51 of 63 patients showed complete closure of the ulcer, and another 8 showed at least 75% closure.

Of the remaining four, three needed amputation and one died of untreated heart complications, the researchers said.

One year later, 50 patients healed the wound completely, and another 4 healed at least 85%. The remaining 5 patients died of heart-related causes.

According to Carstens, MSCs work by producing chemicals that promote the growth of new blood vessels, allowing wound repair.

The findings were recently published in the journal Stem Cell Translation Medicine.

The common tactic of using stem cells for diabetic foot ulcer is not new. Doctors can already use cells derived from the amniotic membrane of the placenta.

APMA spokesman Dr. Jeffrey Ross said he personally found that amnion cells were very effective in wound healing.

The cells are recovered from the placenta of a baby born by caesarean section, explained Ross, who is also an associate professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Various companies sell products containing frozen or dehydrated amnion cells that can be applied to diabetic foot ulcers.

Ross said wound healing in a new study was “impressive.” In three patients who were so severely injured that the tendons were exposed, newly developed tissue was able to cover the tendons. He pointed out that this is difficult to achieve.

However, Ross added that he wanted to see a more intensive follow-up of the patient. The intervals between evaluations are “too far apart,” he said.

According to Ross, it is not clear whether the cells derived from the patient’s fat are superior to the amnion cells already on the market. He said direct research was needed to determine that.

But in general, Ross said that cell-based therapies-utilizing the body’s own healing powers-are the wave of the future.

However, he points out that they are costly, and the coverage of cell therapy currently available for foot ulcers varies.

Carstens agreed that this approach would be expensive, but pointed out another point. The investment should be balanced with the high cost (and pain) caused by severe diabetic foot ulcer and amputation.

