With a giant swab and a moody camel, Kenya looks for the next deadly virus

Machakos (Kenya) (AFP)

The camel kicks and moans under the restraint of three men, as Kenyan veterinarian Nelson Kiptilchill swirls a giant swab in the nostrils of a moody dromedary.

It turns out that camels don’t like testing for coronaviruses either.

However, this study is important for a better understanding of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). This is a far more deadly cousin of Covid-19, which scientists fear could cause the next pandemic.

The fear is that this virus, which is prevalent among camels, and to a lesser extent, Kenyan owners can mutate for some time and new strains can spread beyond the herd community to the general public. ..

Therefore, Kipchirchir has few options other than endangering the wrath of a camel with a height of 300 kilograms (660 pounds) and 2 meters (6.5 feet), which is easy to collect important nose and blood samples. There is none.

“It’s hard to sample every animal in the sense that you don’t know what will happen … if you’re going to do the wrong thing, it can be more difficult in the sense that you can kick you. At one point, it can be chewed on you, “said Kiptilchill in the Capiti Plains of southern Kenya.

On this foggy morning, a camel handler receives a fierce kick from one of the dozens of bitter creatures who have been challenged on a 13,000-acre Kapiti ranch.

Kapiti belongs to the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), headquartered in Nairobi, and its research station on a ranch where wildlife, cattle and sheep are being studied by scientists.

-New deadly virus-

According to the World Health Organization, ILRI began researching camels in Kenya in 2013. A year after MERS appeared in Saudi Arabia, the coronavirus, which kills an estimated 35% of infected people, killed about 850 people.

MERS is a zoonotic virus that is thought to have been transmitted from bats to camels and causes symptoms similar to human Covid-19, such as fever, cough, and dyspnea.

With the advent of Covid-19, which killed about 3 million people worldwide in 16 months, the next virus that could leap from animal to human, or in the case of MERS, could mutate and become more contagious There is increasing attention to sexual viruses.

WHO experts believe that Covid-19 jumped from bats to humans via an intermediate animal that has not yet been identified.

According to WHO, about 60 percent of human infectious diseases have a zoonotic origin.

In 2020, the United Nations Advisory Committee on Biodiversity Sciences, called IPBES, warned that pandemics would become more frequent and deadly due to environmental destruction and climate change leading to increased contact between humans, livestock and wildlife.

IPBES warns of up to 850,000 viruses that can infect people, and five new diseases occur among humans each year. Both can be pandemics.

Eric Fabre, an infectious disease expert at ILRI and the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom, said:

-46% positive-

Kenya has about 3 million camels, one of the largest in the world, and its popularity in arid regions as herders adapt to the more frequent droughts that disrupt cattle and other livestock. It is increasing.

Meanwhile, the demand for camel milk and meat is increasing.

“Camels are very important,” said Isaac Mohammed, one of the nomads of Kapiti.

“First, you won’t die in the event of a drought. Second, camels can stay for up to 30 days without water. Third, when you move from place to place, use camels to carry your luggage. can do.”

At the ILRI Institute in Nairobi, biologist Alice Kiyong’a obtains a stable stream of samples taken from camels across Kenya and analyzes the presence of MERS.

A 2014-led study showed MERS antibodies in 46% of the camels surveyed and 5% of the camel zookeepers and slaughterhouse workers tested.

“MERS currently in Kenya is not as easily transmitted to humans as MERS in Saudi Arabia,” she said.

However, researchers are obsessed with the emergence of variants that have the potential to transmit Kenyan MERS to humans.

“It’s exactly the same as Covid … there’s a new variant that has emerged … it’s the same as MERS, the virus is constantly changing,” Fevre said.

“I wish I had a crystal ball. It could never be very dangerous to humans,” he added.

But, “If you have some genetic mutations, that could be the case. So I think it’s important to maintain an effort to monitor … and that’s it. Are ready when

© 2021 AFP