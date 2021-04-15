Long-term weight retention increases the potential for adult health risk: Study





Overweight British adult or Obesity maintains weight over timeAccording to one study, this is associated with an increased risk of health complications and death. This study was published in the open access journal BMC Public Health. Lead author Dr. Barbara Yen said: Weight management interventions are urgently needed to address this increasing burden and the associated adverse health effects. “ Researchers at the University of Nottingham have investigated the development of the body mass index (BMI) over time. Researchers observed that for an average of 10.9 years, four groups of obese and overweight participants had a steady increase in BMI scores, most of which maintained a degree of obesity over the long term. .. The authors also found that individuals in the highest BMI group had a three-fold increased risk of death associated with heart failure and cardiovascular disease compared to individuals in the overweight category. Also, people in the category with the highest BMI had a three-fold higher risk of health-related deaths than those who were overweight. Participants in the two best BMI groups had no increased risk of stroke or coronary heart disease compared to overweight participants. The authors found a high level of socio-economic deprivation associated with increased severity of obesity and confirmed the need for policies involving vulnerable and disadvantaged groups to tackle obesity. The study used 264,230 patient records collected from 790 general practice from 1999 to 2018, included in the UK Clinical Practice Research Datalink. Participants were divided into four groups defined by the World Health Organization’s BMI classification as overweight, class 1, class 2, and class 3 obesity. The authors warn that BMI can vary by gender and ethnicity, and that body muscles are heavier than fat and can give false images of healthy weight. However, BMI provides routinely available data on weight and weight development collected by healthcare professionals. Data on participants’ physical activity levels and dietary intake were lacking in the study. Further research is needed to establish factors that contribute to weight maintenance, such as diet and exercise choices, and how social and public health policies can effectively address obesity. Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

