Open windows to curb the spread of COVID: experts

A group of experts said Thursday that opening windows to create ventilation space should be central to efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and the confusion over airborne transmission had overlooked this simple measure. Insisted that it meant. Increasing evidence has led to the adoption of mask wearing recommendations in many places, Health authorities Crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces have been said to be particularly risky for months. Respiratory specialists BMJ Medical journal. But nevertheless, the role of aerosols transmission Get “only a rough reference in some infection control guidelines”. “People are much more likely to get infected in a room that cannot be opened or has no windows. ventilation “System”. Authors, including Julian Tang of the University of Leicester and Linsey Marr of Virginia Tech, said part of the problem was the lack of clarity in defining terms such as “droplets” and “in the air” when describing transmission. “In essence, if you can inhale particles, regardless of particle size or name, you are inhaling aerosols,” they said. “This can happen over long distances, but if you’re near someone because the aerosol between the two is much more concentrated over short distances, like you’re near the person smoking. Is more likely to occur. ” At the beginning of the pandemic, health officials, including the World Health Organization (WHO), downplayed the possibility of infectious microdroplets being released into the air simply by breathing. However, they made a U-turn as experts accumulated pressure and evidence. According to the BMJ’s commentary, preventative measures such as wearing masks, maintaining distance, and reducing congestion in indoor spaces all suppress the spread of the virus, whether by inhaled particles or by direct contact with the surface. Useful for. However, the decisive difference is that “the smallest suspended particles can remain suspended in the air for hours, and these form important propagation pathways, so more emphasis must be placed on ventilation.” I emphasized that there is. In March, WHO released a guidance document encouraging improved ventilation in buildings. Although a “knowledge gap” remains, infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 is said to be particularly effective in congested, confined indoor spaces with poor or no ventilation. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) For more information:

Editorial: Covid-19 redefined aerial propagation, BMJ (2021). Editorial: Covid-19 redefined aerial propagation,(2021). DOI: 10.1136 / bmj.n913 © 2021 AFP Quote: Open windows to curb the spread of COVID: Experts (April 15, 2021) announce April 15, 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-04-windows-curb-covid-experts Get from .html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

