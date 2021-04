New Zealand test “early warning” virus app at border

New Zealand has been largely successful in containing the virus, killing only 26 people in a population of 5 million.

New Zealand border workers began trials on Thursday with a surveillance app designed to detect coronavirus before users develop noticeable symptoms. This is considered the first in the world. The app “elarm” connects to wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches and uses artificial intelligence to check variables such as: Heart rate Temperature of obvious signs of COVID-19. New Zealand-based developer Datamine claims that it can detect the virus with 90% accuracy up to three days before symptoms such as coughing, dyspnea, and malaise appear. Health Department boundary Those at greatest risk of being exposed to the virus are now virtually only found by international travelers arriving. “If the elarm app is at its full potential, we may notify you early if important border workers are sick,” said Shayne Hunter, Deputy Health Director. I will. “That is, you can take appropriate action, such as self-quarantine or COVID-19 testing.” New Zealand has been largely successful in containing the virus, killing only 26 people in a population of 5 million. Some community cases that have occurred are generally related to border workers exposed to the virus through quarantined travelers. About 500 border workers will participate in a month-long trial of the app, Hunter said. Technology uses artificial intelligence Establish a health baseline for each user and warn users if there are physiological changes consistent with COVID-19. The government said the privacy of border workers is guaranteed and only they have access to their health data. Elarm is already available to individuals with a monthly subscription, and some companies, such as US mining giant Newcrest, have made it available to employees. However, the New Zealand trial is believed to be the first time the government has used it at the border. Virus.. “This kind of technology is also available to consumers in other countries, health I don’t know of any other country trying it with the border labor force. ” Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) © 2021 AFP Quote: New Zealand Trial “Early Warning” Virus App at the Border (April 15, 2021) from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-04-zealand-trials-early-virus-app.html 2021 Obtained April 15, 2014 This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

