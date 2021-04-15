Nearly 400,000 NHS patients in the UK waiting for treatment for over a year





Almost 400,000 people NHSpatient To England According to the latest NHS performance data, we are currently waiting for routine treatment for over a year. by NHS England A total of 387,885 patients have been waiting for the plan for over a year Surgery And other routine treatments – this is an increase from just 1,613 a year ago, the highest number in any month since December 2007. hospital Approximately 140,000 people were treated throughout the UK COVID In February, NHS England stated that more than 400,000 virus patients were treated in hospitals during the pandemic. The NHS England is currently waiting for a very large number of patients, including many who may have been waiting for surgery for more than 2 years, to show patients who have been waiting for treatment for more than 104 weeks 4 2021 Announced that it will introduce a new category from the month. The total number of waiting NHS patients continues to grow to record levels, with the total number of waiting lists estimated to be 4.76 million, the largest waiting list for NHS services since August 2007. Recommendation More than one-third are patients waiting for treatment longer than their target of 18 weeks. This goal was finally achieved by the NHS in 2016. Tim Mitchell, Vice President of the Royal College of Surgeons, said: We already had too few beds and didn’t have enough staff to maintain a wider range of services, including planned operations, severe winters and flu outbreaks. Behind the Health Week Headline Review “I had symptoms before the pandemic, but the problem became” chronic “and I needed” long-term treatment. ” Returning to a trajectory that meets NHS latency standards requires a new deal for surgery, the last major investment seen in the 2000s. “ The data re-emphasize the major challenges facing the NHS as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This caused most hospitals to cancel surgery, relocate staff, and delay appointments. The number of patients who received regular treatment at a UK hospital in February decreased by almost half, 47% compared to the previous year. A total of 152,642 patients were hospitalized, compared to 285,918 in February 2020. In January, during the height of the coronavirus surge, its numbers fell by 54%. Many affected patients include those awaiting hip and knee replacement. Tracey Loftis, head of policy for the charity Versus Arthritis, said: .. People are suffering from extreme pain, many struggling to cope with non-negligible pain, deteriorating mental health and degrading quality of life. “ The NHS England said 1.9 million daily operations were carried out in January and February. Overall last year, the Health Foundation announced that the number of people completing selective treatment in the UK has dropped from 16 million to 12 million. Stephen Powis, Medical Director of NHS England, said: Nearly one million surgeries and procedures have been performed in the face of winter waves, improving their waiting times along with A & E and ambulance services. “

