The tears that an elderly couple embraces for the first time in a long-term care facility





It was a difficult year Care home, One facility was able to reunite a couple who lived separately for several months, which brought great joy to one couple. Bailey House Care Home Mansfield I was able to reunite Mary and Gordon, who were able to hug each other for the first time after leaving. At the beginning of the pandemic, Mary lived at home while her husband Gordon was in a care facility. After that, Mary moved to Bailey House Care Home. This is a separate facility from Gordon. It was a big surprise to Mary, but Gordon was moved to the same care facility and her husband and wife reunited at a fun moment taken by the camera. Recommendation This video was posted on the Bailey House Care Home Facebook page, has been highly rated over 75,000 times, and has thousands of comments added. The caption says: “Today, our lovely Mary was really surprised … her beloved husband Gordon lives here in Bailey House with her. “Mary can join Gordon when Gordon is isolated in the new room.” The emotional moment becomes even more devastating when Mary realizes that she is allowed to hug her husband after asking the nurse, “You can’t touch each other, right?” Indy / Life newsletter Inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week Indy / Life newsletter Inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week They set their walking aids aside and hurriedly hugged each other and kissed each other. On April 12, the guidance was changed on the unblocked government roadmap, which eased restrictions on visits to long-term care facilities. Care home residents are allowed to have two regular visitors instead of one designated person. Children can also visit and are not counted as one of the two.

