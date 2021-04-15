Dr. Hilary Jones cautions against reports of herd immunity because “you can’t rely on vaccines.”

Dr. Hilary Jones shared the complexity of herd immunity after it was reported that herd immunity was 73%. Coronavirus It will succeed in helping to stop its spread.

Good Morning Britain Star advised that it depends on many factors, including different R rates, number of cases, and vaccinations across the UK.

Hillary explained that the general public and experts cannot rely on antibodies, whether by infection or vaccination, because there are still doubts about how long the antibodies will last in the body.

Not only that, it is not yet clear which levels of antibody adequately protect someone from Covid-19 and how these levels are compared to vaccine protection.

Hillary urged the public to pay attention, as the vaccine also does not provide 100% protection and there is still a risk of infection during the pandemic.



(Image: ITV)



Talking to GMB hosts Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins, he said:

“In other words, the virus does not infect more than one person at a time, instead of the current R rate of three people.

“But herd immunity depends on what is happening in different parts of the country. Some parts of the country are so low in infection that they have no immunity at all.



(Image: ITV)



“Others have some immunity. It’s a big question to say that 73% have either a virus or a vaccine. Vaccination is not 100% and we can’t rely on it So it’s ok.

“Even if there are half of the unvaccinated population we currently have, those young people can still give the virus to the elderly.”

Regarding the level of antibody and defense, he added: “It is not yet known what level of antibody provides protection against Covid-19 just because it has measurable antibodies.”



(Image: ITV)



Charlotte suggested that it could depend on the duration of the antibody, Hillary said:

“There are two sets of protection. One is the antibody that can be measured in the blood itself, and the other is T cell immunity, which is actually cell-mediated immunity, both of which are important.

“Interestingly, AstraZeneca provides better T-cell immunity than the antibody levels provided by other vaccines like Pfizer.

“But there are pros and cons to the various vaccines. For example, looking at other countries in the world where Brazil is supposed to have herd immunity, it is possible to recognize 25-61 percent of people in the second wave. I think it’s important. The infection had previously had Covid-19 and got it again, they weren’t immune.

“Don’t assume that just because people are vaccinated, they have 100% immunity, or that most people are vaccinated, you don’t have to worry. That’s not all. “

Good morning UK will air on ITV at 6am on weekdays.