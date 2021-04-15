



As more and more people are vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, efforts are underway to develop evidence of vaccination or a method of showing a negative coronavirus test.

What is a COVID-19 Vaccine Passport? You need it? A “vaccine passport” or vaccine certificate is a document that indicates that you have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or that you have recently been negative for the virus. Helps invade countries that are about to reopen safely, such as stadiums. Certificates are still under development and the way they are used and whether or not they are used can vary widely around the world. Experts say that not everyone has a smartphone, so we need to make it available for free on paper as well as on the app. In the United States, federal officials say they have no plans to make them widely mandated. In some states, Republican governors have issued orders prohibiting businesses and state agencies from asking people to provide evidence of vaccination. Objections revolve around privacy and security (how people’s personal information is stored) and fairness.Critics say passports benefit people and countries with more access vaccine.. Supporters say restarting can be faster and easier. Proof of vaccination or a negative test can be a way for businesses and schools to reassure customers, students and parents that measures have been taken to limit the transmission of the virus. Providing evidence that people are vaccinated could also ease the country’s ban on overseas travel. In some countries, there have long been requirements to prove yellow fever vaccination. Still, the challenge is to create an authentication system that works for vaccine providers and the enterprise as a whole. Over 12 initiatives are underway to develop credentials that can be stored on smartphones or printed on paper using QR codes. ——— AP answers questions about this series of coronaviruses. Please submit at [email protected] Click here for details: I got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. So what? Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others? I got the COVID-19 vaccine. What can you do safely?

