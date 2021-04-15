Health
According to scientists, regular exercise reduces the risk of severe COVID-19
A study of approximately 50,000 people with COVID-19 found that the most active people were least likely to develop severe illness or hospitalization.
Charlotte, NC — You can continue jogging for a day COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Literally away. Recent studies show that regular exercise can prevent severe cases of COVID-19.
According to a report from the British Journal of Sports Medicine, California scientists Study 50,000 people with COVID-19 They found that those who were most active before getting sick were least likely to be hospitalized or die of illness. This survey analyzed data from January 2020 to October 2020.
Statistically speaking, those who exercise are unlikely to have some of them Existing conditionsThere is an increased risk of COVID-19, such as obesity.
The benefits of exercise are not new. Previous studies have shown that healthy people are less likely to get a cold or other infection. Scientists say exercise also boosts the immune response and helps build up more antibodies.
If you’re worried about running out of time, the good news is what the doctor says It doesn’t take much time To follow the right path. Studies have shown that a little over 20 minutes of exercise every day works well.
“Adults should have at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity per week, or 75 to 150 minutes of intense aerobic exercise per week,” said Dr. Robert E. Sallis. I will.
