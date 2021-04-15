Licensed Organ Donor | Does That Mean You Donate Your Brain





Any competent person over the age of 18 can register as a brain donor, but that is a separate process from the designation of an organ donor in your license.

Atlanta — The burden of neuropathy is increasing rapidly, seven times higher across the country. American Medical Association Research Journal.. Researchers rely on brains that donate both healthy and unhealthy brains to make breakthroughs in stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, and related brain disorders such as dementia and migraine. It raised an interesting question: If you are listed as an organ donor on your license, does it include your brain? The answer turned out to be no. Linda Davidson, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia

Brain donor projectEstablished to support the NeuroBioBank of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) “Unfortunately, the brain donations must be made separately,” said Davidson. Any talented person over the age of 18 can volunteer to donate.. If you are under the age of 18, your legal guardian must provide your consent and make arrangements. The keyword there is “competent”. If a loved one is in the form of dementia, it can be a problem, depending on the stage of their journey. Relation: Confirmation: Can donors who died of COVID-19 continue to donate? If a person is not competent, the family can register a loved one and become a brain donor in the Brain Donor project. Each case is different, so if you pre-register, your organization will contact you for more information. “If they start thinking about it and do it early, the process isn’t too much of a hassle, especially if they’re thinking of people with potential dementia,” Davidson said. Stated. There are more than 30 Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (ADRC) And they work together to help those who are interested in donating their brains. However, most ADRCs only accept brain donations from individuals who participated in ADRC studies. “We are very lucky here in Georgia and Atlanta because we have Emory and Emory is ADRC, so it’s in your backyard,” said Davidson. “It’s very easy to make a call first, but then everyone’s process is different. It can take some time in some situations.” The Alzheimer’s Association website lists several resources Potential brain donors can be explored. The Brain Donor Project outlines important things you need to know if you are interested in becoming a brain donor. It’s probably useless to put it in your will, as the brain must recover within 24 hours of death, so it’s too late for someone to read it.

The decision to donate the brain can be made shortly after death, but close relatives must give consent.

You can do it Pre-register to donate your brain..

There is no cost to the family and donations do not affect your funeral preferences. The pathologist removes the brain from behind the skull so that it does not spoil its appearance. Researchers need all kinds of brains to find new treatments and treatments. One healthy brain can provide control tissue for several studies. They need healthy tissue compared to diseased brain tissue. Davidson says one of the most common questions she gets is whether to contact her family after the donation has been made. “The answer is yes. An autopsy report will be provided to the family and will include a diagnosis if possible. What I like is that the family information may not have known about the loved one. And I think it keeps the family involved throughout the journey, “said Davidson. Many people with dementia cannot get a definitive diagnosis or know the extent of their illness until they die. If it’s important that you or your loved one become a brain donor, Tish Hevel, a brain donor project, is the best way to ensure that your wishes are fulfilled by pre-registering at least two people. When it’s time to tell your family and say they can be your defenders.

