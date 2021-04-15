Health
April 15th Live Update
Vaccination in Florida
Vaccination data Provided by Johns Hopkins University and the State Health Department. Click the map below for more information by county.
(Mobile and app users: Click here for the best user experience).
Florida COVID-19 figures
Below is a breakdown of Florida’s latest figures with automated graphics using the data provided by Johns Hopkins University..
Florida COVID-19 Overview (Numbers are updated regularly, check for the latest):
Graph showing daily coronavirus deaths in Florida:
Search Florida counties to find out the total number of COVID cases and deaths in your area.
More:Do you need the COVID-19 vaccine?Here’s how to get it in northeastern Florida
More:Three COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson. Anyway, what’s the difference?
More:COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Track Vaccine Efforts Elsewhere in Florida
Just a while ago:
According to the CDC, empty middle seats reduce COVID-19 exposure on flights. Will airlines regain social distance?
Blocking the central seat of an airplane reduces the risk of COVID-19 exposure, according to a study published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A study conducted in collaboration with Kansas State University found that exposure to “feasible” viral particles was reduced by 23% to 57% when the central seat was vacant.
Conclusion: “Physical distances of aircraft passengers, including those due to policies such as mid-seat vacancy, may further reduce the risk of aircraft exposure to SARS-CoV-2.” | read more
Clay County offers a reservation-free vaccination site from Monday to May 28
Clay County announced the location of multiple pop-up COVID-19 vaccines until May for those who do not need to book.
Starting Monday, the county and Florida Department of Health will partner with national testing and vaccine provider Creative Inc. to provide Pfizer vaccinations at various walk-up locations.
According to the county’s announcement, recipients must show proof of residence in Florida to qualify for free vaccination. If you are 16 and 17, you must be present by your parent or legal guardian. | read more
St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 32% Fully Vaccinated
As of April 13, St. Johns County had received more than 183,679 COVID-19 vaccines, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
This is a 12% increase from the 164,260 COVID-19 dose aggregations of the previous week.
In St. Johns County, as of April 13, 32% of people living in St. Johns County have been fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers those who are fully vaccinated two weeks after a single vaccination (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna). | read more
Duval County COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 20% of fully vaccinated people
Duval County has received more than 450,892 COVID-19 vaccines as of April 13, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
This is a 15% increase from the 390,820 COVID-19 dose aggregations of the previous week.
In Duval County, as of April 13, 20% of the people living in Duval County have been fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers those who are fully vaccinated two weeks after a single vaccination (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (Pfizer or Moderna). | read more
Thrombosis and COVID-19 vaccine: how scientists are beginning to unravel the rare side effects of the J & J and AstraZeneca vaccines
It’s still vague, but images of the relationship between the two COVID-19 vaccines and rare blood clots are emerging.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, given to more than 6.8 million Americans, is associated with at least 6 cases of severe and very rare blood clots in women aged 18 to 48 years.
Dr. Honey al-Samkari, a hematologist and clinical researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital, said: | read more
DeSantis says the J & J COVID vaccine should be suspended in Florida and should not have a significant impact on vaccination efforts
Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that the state would stop using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Florida following the recommendations of the CDC and FDA.
However, he said the state was only planning to vaccinate 37,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week, so a temporary suspension should not seriously hurt vaccination efforts.
Approximately 550,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are to be given, except for the tens of thousands sent directly by the federal government to retailers and medical clinics. | read more
The Florida Department of Health reported on Tuesday 9,068 new COVID-19 cases and 64 newly confirmed deaths.
As of Tuesday, 4,565,915 Florida residents have been fully vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine. | read more
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]