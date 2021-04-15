April 15th Live Update

Vaccination in Florida

Vaccination data Provided by Johns Hopkins University and the State Health Department. Click the map below for more information by county.

Florida COVID-19 figures

Below is a breakdown of Florida’s latest figures with automated graphics using the data provided by Johns Hopkins University..

Florida COVID-19 Overview (Numbers are updated regularly, check for the latest):

Graph showing daily coronavirus deaths in Florida:

Search Florida counties to find out the total number of COVID cases and deaths in your area.

According to the CDC, empty middle seats reduce COVID-19 exposure on flights. Will airlines regain social distance?

Blocking the central seat of an airplane reduces the risk of COVID-19 exposure, according to a study published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A study conducted in collaboration with Kansas State University found that exposure to “feasible” viral particles was reduced by 23% to 57% when the central seat was vacant.

Conclusion: “Physical distances of aircraft passengers, including those due to policies such as mid-seat vacancy, may further reduce the risk of aircraft exposure to SARS-CoV-2.” | read more

Clay County offers a reservation-free vaccination site from Monday to May 28

Clay County announced the location of multiple pop-up COVID-19 vaccines until May for those who do not need to book.

Starting Monday, the county and Florida Department of Health will partner with national testing and vaccine provider Creative Inc. to provide Pfizer vaccinations at various walk-up locations.

According to the county’s announcement, recipients must show proof of residence in Florida to qualify for free vaccination. If you are 16 and 17, you must be present by your parent or legal guardian. | read more

St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 32% Fully Vaccinated

As of April 13, St. Johns County had received more than 183,679 COVID-19 vaccines, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

This is a 12% increase from the 164,260 COVID-19 dose aggregations of the previous week.

In St. Johns County, as of April 13, 32% of people living in St. Johns County have been fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers those who are fully vaccinated two weeks after a single vaccination (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna). | read more

Duval County COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 20% of fully vaccinated people

Duval County has received more than 450,892 COVID-19 vaccines as of April 13, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

This is a 15% increase from the 390,820 COVID-19 dose aggregations of the previous week.

In Duval County, as of April 13, 20% of the people living in Duval County have been fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers those who are fully vaccinated two weeks after a single vaccination (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (Pfizer or Moderna). | read more

Thrombosis and COVID-19 vaccine: how scientists are beginning to unravel the rare side effects of the J & J and AstraZeneca vaccines

It’s still vague, but images of the relationship between the two COVID-19 vaccines and rare blood clots are emerging.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, given to more than 6.8 million Americans, is associated with at least 6 cases of severe and very rare blood clots in women aged 18 to 48 years.

Dr. Honey al-Samkari, a hematologist and clinical researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital, said: | read more

DeSantis says the J & J COVID vaccine should be suspended in Florida and should not have a significant impact on vaccination efforts

Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that the state would stop using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Florida following the recommendations of the CDC and FDA.

However, he said the state was only planning to vaccinate 37,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week, so a temporary suspension should not seriously hurt vaccination efforts.

Approximately 550,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are to be given, except for the tens of thousands sent directly by the federal government to retailers and medical clinics. | read more

The Florida Department of Health reported on Tuesday 9,068 new COVID-19 cases and 64 newly confirmed deaths.

As of Tuesday, 4,565,915 Florida residents have been fully vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine. | read more