Moderna says the vaccine is 90% effective after 6 months

April 15, 2021-Moderna states that the coronavirus vaccine provides strong protection up to 6 months after the second dose.

“Renewed cases show continued strong efficacy, including more than 90% of cases with COVID-19 and more than 95% of severe cases of COVID-19, and follow-up after administration. The median duration is about 6 months2, “the company said. statement.

When the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for Moderna in December, the data showed that the vaccine was 94% effective.

The pharmaceutical company cited a phase III clinical trial conducted by April 9, which included more than 900 cases, including more than 100 severe cases.

Moderna said the results are tentative and will share further results throughout the year. The results are not published in scientific journals, New England Journal of Medicine A statement from Moderna found that 33 people vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine showed strong antibody responses 6 months later.

Earlier this month, Pfizer said a vaccine manufactured by its European partner BioNTech provided strong protection six months later.

Pfizer analyzed 927 symptomatological people by March 13 that the vaccine was against COVID-19, as shown by actual data edited since the vaccine was granted an emergency use authorization. Said it was 91.3% effective. The vaccine provided 100% protection against serious illness after 6 months.

This is compared to the 95% efficacy reported in the interim results published on November 18, 2020.

In its statement, Moderna states that the company is conducting clinical trials in adolescents aged 12 to 17 and enrolling participants under the age of 11 in clinical trials. Younger children will have higher doses if low doses prove safe, according to Modana.

It is not clear how the effectiveness of the modelna vaccine will be maintained against coronavirus mutants, but modelna CEO Stephen Bansel said the company will address the problem.

“We look forward to obtaining clinical data from mutant-specific booster candidates and from Phase II-III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine in adolescence,” said Bansel. .. “Our new preclinical data on mutant-specific vaccine candidates gives us confidence that we can actively work on new mutants. Moderna is a COVID-19 vaccine until pandemics are controlled. Update as much as needed. “