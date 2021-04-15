Health
The CDC is studying “breakthrough” COVID cases among fully vaccinated people – WSOC TV
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 5,800 cases of COVID-19 virus infection after complete vaccination.
Infections, called breakthrough infections in vaccines, have been seen in several states and may indicate an increase in the spread of new coronavirus variants.
“In essence, these are the cases seen in individuals who have been vaccinated during the period they expect the vaccine to work,” says Dr. Saad Omer, a vaccine researcher at Yale University. Told NPR..
Vaccines have been shown to be very effective, but not 100%, Omar said. Despite vaccination, it is not uncommon to see some infections, he pointed out.
“That is, the conclusion is: It’s expected. Don’t be surprised,” Omar said.
Researchers are still trying to determine how and why the breakthrough infection is occurring, and whether the cases have a common denominator. According to the CDC, 65% of those who reported being infected with the virus after vaccination were women.
Almost one-third of the 5,800 cases were asymptomatic infections.
“CDC monitors cases of clustering reported by patient demographics, geographic location, time since vaccination, vaccine type or lot number, and SARS-CoV-2 strain.” The agency told CNN..
Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at the University of Florida, agreed that it is not uncommon for vaccinated people to still be infected with the virus.
“This is what we expect. There are some cases among vaccinated people.” Dean told Vox..
“There is no such thing as 100%,” Dean said of the three vaccines used in the United States. “When we start talking about vaccination of millions of people, things that happen relatively rarely begin to happen.”
According to clinical trial data, the Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19, the Moderna vaccine is 94% effective, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 66% to 72% effective (severe illness). More than that to prevent). ). None of the vaccines are 100% effective against the virus.
The number of breakthrough infections depends on the number of people vaccinated, Dean explained. In other words, the more COVID-19 infections in the community, the more likely it is that a breakout infection will occur.
“The risks of these breakthroughs actually reflect the amount of communication in the community,” Dean said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been an adviser to the White House since the pandemic was declared 13 months ago, says there is no reason to worry about the breakthrough.
“There is no danger signal there yet,” Forch said. “Obviously, we’re going to monitor it very carefully, but we don’t see anything that changes the concept of vaccines and their effectiveness.”
Of the 5,800 groundbreaking cases investigated by the CDC, 74 died and 396 were hospitalized for the virus.is more than 76.6 million Americans As of Wednesday, he was fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
More Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage:
>> Coronavirus vaccine: CDC distinguishes between myths and facts
>> Coronavirus: Do I need to wear two masks when going out in public?
>> Coronavirus: How long does it take to get symptoms after being exposed to the virus?
>> How likely are you to come into contact with someone who has COVID-19?This tool will tell you
>> Wash the mask: How to clean the cloth mask
>> Fact Check: Does the mask lower oxygen levels and increase carbon dioxide in the blood?
>> How to prevent coronavirus pandemic fatigue, if so counterattack
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]