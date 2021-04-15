How many people are vaccinated in Florida?





According to scientists, about 50 to 90 percent of the population must be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

Tampa, Florida — This is a term that has become popular recently as the United States continues to roll the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide. Medical advances will give you more opportunities to fight the coronavirus and hopefully help restore some normality to your daily life. The ultimate goal of vaccination is to help the state reach the level of herd immunity. This means that the majority of the population is unaffected by infections and slows the spread of infections. Therefore, if 80% of the population is immune to the virus, four in five people may not get sick when they encounter an infected person and may not be able to spread the disease any further. by Johns Hopkins UniversityTo reach herd immunity, 50-90 percent of the population must have immunity. There is no exact percentage of COVID-19, but scientists estimate that 70% is the threshold. I recently talked to Dr. Jill Roberts.. She is a molecular epidemiologist with a background in microbiology. She is also a public health advocate. She wants nearly 90 percent of Florida citizens to be vaccinated. However, the graph below uses 70%. Using census information and data from the Florida Department of Health, we illustrated Florida’s path to herd immunity. Approximately 15 million people will need to be vaccinated to reach that goal for the state’s 21.4 million inhabitants. Compare and contrast the total number of people who have been vaccinated with the total number of people who have been vaccinated a second time, and the number of daily vaccinations and the magic of herd immunity. Note: This graph was created using data from the Florida Department of Health’s Daily Vaccine Report. Numbers can fluctuate as hospitals and laboratories send new information to the state. At this time, scientists do not know the exact percentage of the population that must be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. The 70% we use is estimated by Johns Hopkins University. The more research is done, the better the threshold is understood. Latest vaccine information In December, the United States turned green light on two coronavirus vaccines with emergency use authorization. Pfizer and Modana shots are already shipping state-wide. Then, in February, a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved. However, on April 13, the United States Single dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, trigger chain reactions around the world, and bring a setback in global vaccination campaigns.Affected Florida and Federal Sites Was providing a vaccine. So where does the state stand for vaccination? by Florida Health Department Latest Report2,905,749 people received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across 67 counties in the state. An additional 4,678,987 received a second dose and 517,446 received a single dose of J & J. This means that you are considered fully vaccinated. According to the CDCThere are 12,302,529 doses in Florida. As of Wednesday’s report, 1,743,880 of the state’s vaccinations were given in the Tampa Bay area. Relation: Florida coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, deaths, vaccinations and recovery Relation: County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for the elderly in Tampa Bay

