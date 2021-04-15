“Magic Mushroom” Hallucinogens As Good as Antidepressants: Research-Consumer Health News

Thursday, April 15, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Early clinical trials suggest that the magical ingredients of “magic mushrooms” can be at least as effective as standard medications for depression. I am.

A study of 59 patients with major depression tested the antidepressant escitalopram (Lexapro) against the hallucinogenic mushroom psychedelic drug psychedelic.

Over a 6-week period, just two doses of psilocybin appeared to be at least as effective as daily escitalopram tablets. Both were given with psychological counseling.

Patients receiving both treatments improved their scores on the Depression Rating Scale to the same extent.

However, patients with psilocybin actually succeeded by other means. By week 6, twice as many were in remission compared to the antidepressant group.

Researchers called the finding “encouraging,” but emphasized that more research is needed to figure out where psilocybin stands as a treatment for depression.

They also discouraged people from self-medicated with magic mushrooms.

“Our strong belief is that psilocybin therapy works only as a combination therapy,” said Robin Carhartt Harris, Principal Investigator, Head of the Psychedelic Research Center at Imperial College London, UK. “If you just take the drug and don’t get professional psychotherapy with it, it’s not the same thing.”

He and his colleagues published their findings in the April 15 issue of. New England Journal of Medicine..

Magic mushrooms have long been used for entertainment purposes as hallucinogens. In short, magic mushrooms mean changing the perceptions, thoughts and feelings of those around us. It can end badly. For example, if the user thinks he can fly.

Medical research on psychedelics, such as psychedelics and LSD, began in the 1950s and ended well after the surge in recreational use by “counterculture” in the 1960s.

However, in recent years there has been new interest in psilocybin as a treatment. In the United States, researchers from institutions such as New York University, the University of California, and Johns Hopkins University are studying silocibin-assisted therapies for eating disorders, addiction, and depression.

Mathew Johnson is the Deputy Director of the Johns Hopkins Psychedelic and Consciousness Research Center in Baltimore.

In their study, Johnson and his colleagues found that a single dose of psilocybin in combination with psychotherapy resulted in a “very large” and sustained reduction in depression and anxiety symptoms in cancer patients. ..

According to Johnson, researchers “very well understand” the direct effects of psychedelics on the brain. Its psychedelic effect is due to the stimulation of specific receptors on the chemical serotonin that help regulate mood.

Common antidepressants, including escitalopram, work by increasing serotonin activity in the brain. However, Johnson pointed out that these drugs must be taken daily.

The uncertainties are why psilocybin has such a lasting effect on the symptoms of depression, he said.

At a broader level, psychedelics are thought to promote the psychotherapeutic component of depression treatment. “But more research is needed to actually delve into it,” Johnson said.

A study by Carhart-Harris and his team included 59 patients with depression (mainly in the moderate to severe range) randomly assigned to one of two groups. One is a patient who received two doses of psilocybin every three weeks under the guidance of a mental health professional. They also took placebo (inactive) capsules at home daily.

Other groups took escitalopram capsules daily and received a placebo instead of psilocybin during their office visit.

All patients received psychological counseling.

After 6 weeks, the two groups showed a similar decrease in mean score on measurements of depression symptoms. But in other ways, the silosibine group worked better. At week 6, the depression score of 57% was very low and was considered in remission. It was compared to 28% of antidepressant patients.

They also showed greater improvements in measuring general well-being, social functioning, and “ability to feel joy,” Carhartt Harris said.

In terms of side effects, psilocybin “looks good,” he said. In most cases, the patient had a headache within 24 hours of administration.

With escitalopram, the most common problems were headache, nausea and malaise.

“The beauty of psychedelics is that they have side effects the day they are being treated,” Johnson said.

He agreed that people with depression should not attempt self-treatment because the counseling component is important and mushrooms are at risk.

“Some people make’bad trips’ that they hurt themselves,” Johnson said.

More research is needed to determine how often and how long patients need psilocybin to manage depression, Johnson said.

However, he and Carhartt Harris both said that psychedelics could be foreseen as an alternative to standard antidepressants for interested people.

“It won’t be for everyone,” Johnson said. “But we don’t want to reduce our depression options, we want to increase them.”

Source: Robin Carhart-Harris, PhD, Head, Center for Psychedelic Research, Imperial College London, United Kingdom; Dr. Matthew Johnson, Professor, Psychiatrist, and Deputy Director of the Psychedelic and Awareness Research Center at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. New England Journal of Medicine, April 15, 2021