Health Highlights: April 15, 2021-Consumer Health News

Thousands of vaccinated people in the United States infected with the coronavirus

Coronavirus infections have occurred in approximately 5,800 people vaccinated against the virus in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

However, “vaccine breakthrough” infections were expected among about 77 million people in the United States who were fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus, officials added. In clinical trials, no vaccine was 100% effective in preventing infection.

The agency said CNN Seven percent of people with breakthrough infections with these vaccines had to be hospitalized and 74 died.

“The breakthrough infection of the vaccine was reported among all people of all ages to be vaccinated, but over 40% of the infections were in people over the age of 60.” Said the CDC.

Of the breakthrough infections, 65% occurred in women and 29% were asymptomatic. CNN report.

The CDC said it would try to identify vaccinated people at the highest risk of breakthrough infections.

The new data are the first to show how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is in real life, and the first to show that it is not completely protected from severe illness or death. CNN report.

Breakthrough infections are not unexpected, and more infections occur as more people are vaccinated. CNN report. And there is certainly no reason not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC said.

“Vaccine breakthrough infections make up a small proportion of fully vaccinated people,” the agency said. “The CDC recommends that all qualified individuals be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available.”

US overdose deaths surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Between October 2019 and September 2020, more than 87,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States. This is the highest in the year since the US opioid crisis began in the 1990s.

Deaths have increased by 29% over the past 12 months, primarily due to illegally produced fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, with stimulants such as methamphetamine also playing a role at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Reported. ..

Whites in rural and suburbs accounted for most of the early deaths of the US opioid epidemic, but the latest data show that blacks are disproportionately affected.

“The biggest increase in opioid mortality, primarily caused by fentanyl, is now among black Americans,” Dr. Nora Bolkow, director of the National Institute of Substance Abuse, said at a addiction conference last week. .. New York Times report.

“And when you look at methamphetamine mortality, it’s horrifying to find that the risk of death from an overdose of methamphetamine is 12 times higher between Native Americans and Alaska Natives than the other groups,” she adds. It was.

Volkow added that more deaths than ever are associated with drug combinations, usually fentanyl or heroin in combination with stimulants.

“Dealers are making more money by combining these non-opioid drugs with cheaper but more powerful opioids,” she said. “People who are addicted to stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine are not tolerant of opioids, which means that taking stimulants mixed with stimulants such as fentanyl increases the risk of overdose.”

Deaths from overdose declined slightly in 2018 for the first time in decades, but began to increase again months before the COVID-19 pandemic, with the highest spikes in April and May 2020.

The pandemic is likely to exacerbate the increasing tendency for deaths from overdose, Times..

In the early days of the pandemic, many addiction treatment centers were closed at least temporarily, and service declined at many drop-in centers that provided support, clean syringes, and the overdose reversal drug naloxone. In many cases, these services have not been completely restored.

Also, as the country suffers from a COVID-19 pandemic, the crisis of drug overdose has received less attention and resources. Times Said.