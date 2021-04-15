Now that I have been vaccinated, I asked an expert what is comfortable.This is what they said

Given the uncertainty and the continued spread of the virus nationwide, so far the authorities have only recommended a limited return to normal for fully vaccinated ones.

According to the CDC, for example, a fully vaccinated person is indoors without a mask with another fully vaccinated person two weeks after the second vaccination of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines or the first vaccination of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You can interact with.

However, fully vaccinated people also state that if the household is not vaccinated, only one other household can gather indoors without a mask. He also states that fully vaccinated people should not go indoors without a mask with people at high risk of serious illness due to the virus.

Check the Massachusetts and CDC guidelines for full vaccination. This group currently accounts for nearly 2 million people in Bay. Here And Here..

To get a better feel of how a fully vaccinated one should behave, we told a group of experts that they feel comfortable and uncomfortable now that they have taken a shot. I asked. They are still paying attention. Here’s what they said:

Dr. Howard Koh, Professor of Public Health, Harvard University, Former Assistant Secretary of Health, Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner:

“I reach full vaccination in a week. Universities and schools are still closed, so professors like me can teach, provide lectures, direct research teams, attend meetings, etc. I’m doing all the work online. Wearing a mask, I feel comfortable gathering with only a small gathering of my immediate family — most of them are completely vaccinated or in the middle And it’s great to have another outdoor meal at the restaurant soon. “

“But I personally wait for herd immunity before resuming activities with greater social function, going to theaters, or traveling by plane.”

Dr. Helen Boucher, Head of Infectious Diseases at Tufts Medical Center:

“I am very grateful that Gift Science has given us in the form of a COVID vaccine, but there are an unacceptable number of infections and circulating mutants of concern (especially B.1.1. We are concerned about the increase of 7 strains. Our condition today. There is still work to be done to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and immunize more individuals. “

“Personally, I’m very lucky to be fully vaccinated, visiting my fully vaccinated mother-in-law and father-in-law and taking another vaccinated couple to dinner at home. I’m comfortable. I recently returned to church wearing a mask and keeping a physical distance. I’m looking forward to eating outdoors, but I’m not ready to eat indoors. Due to the high infection rate in our state, large gatherings such as parties and flight trips are not yet planned. Like many of our infectious colleagues, I am in the hospital throughout the pandemic. Has worked in and has taken standard precautions in the form of masks and eye protection for the care of all patients. “

Dr. Megan L. Lanny, Rhode Island Hospital Emergency Doctor and Director of the Brown Lifespan Digital Health Center:

“I have been fully vaccinated since mid-January. What I can comfortably say is that it increases in proportion to the number of people around me who are fully vaccinated. Now my parents I go to their home because they are vaccinated. My kids haven’t been vaccinated yet, but my kids are at low risk so I’ll bring them So I had an Easter dinner at my parents’ house. “

“I’m completely vaccinated, so I’ll fly myself at this point, but my husband and children aren’t vaccinated, so I won’t take my family.”

“As the number of fully vaccinated people in my society grows, so does the number of things I feel safe with them. Just in the last few weeks, I have been vaccinated. I met and worked in person with other people who knew I was there. It was the first time I did it in 13 months. “

“There are still some things I haven’t done. Eating indoors in a restaurant is one of them. These vaccines are great, but not 100%. Somewhere indoors at the current COVID rate, Being there without a mask isn’t worth it. “

Dr. David Hammer, Boston University Infectious Diseases Specialist and Doctor at Boston Medical Center

“Relative discomfort: Ride a crowded elevator. Ride a crowded city bus or subway for at least 15-20 minutes unless all passengers comply with the use of masks. Medium-haul domestic flights (1-5) Time) will be used. “

“I’m very worried. Long-haul flights (more than 5 hours). Dining in a crowded and poorly ventilated restaurant. Participating in a large indoor party (especially if vaccination status is unknown) 8 or more). Participate in indoor sporting events. “

“I’m happy with my short trip on public transport (I’ve been on the number one bus for work since March 2020 (only 3-8 times a month instead of more than 20 times), Until recently it was generally empty. Outdoor dining; densified movie theaters with universal masks; and small gatherings with friends I know, vaccinated or they Very cautious about social contact. “

Dr. Paul Sachs, Clinical Director, Infectious Diseases Division, Brigham and Women’s Hospital:

“Vaccines reduce the risk of COVID-19 in all areas, from severe illnesses to mild illnesses to asymptomatic infections. As a result, I am an airplane (actually quite well ventilated). Traveling by train or train (same) has become much more comfortable. Also, small group gatherings, including other vaccinated people, are very safe and last year were comfortable outside at the restaurant. Now that I have a meal, I agree with the CDC that the vaccine will make me feel better this year. “

“High-risk activities have to wait for the number of cases to decrease, especially when eating indoors, going to bars, exercising in the gym. I don’t want to do these things yet. . “

“On a personal level, I play regular poker games. (The stakes are very low.) I’m looking forward to the time when the group is fully vaccinated! For now, we are We will continue to play each other online. “

