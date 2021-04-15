A new study by Intermountain Healthcare researchers finds no correlation between a person’s blood type and the likelihood of being infected with COVID-19.





The study examined 100,000 cases from databases in Utah and other states’ medical networks. (Francisco Kjolseth | Salt Lake Tribune File Photo) Blood samples tested for coronavirus antibodies were screened by the Huntsman Cancer Institute as part of a mobile testing site while in Park City on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. It is stored in the refrigerator in the bath. A new study by Intermountain Healthcare researchers found no correlation between a person’s blood type and their likelihood of being infected with COVID-19.

According to your blood type, you will not be infected with COVID-19 or in severe cases. New research By Intermountain Healthcare researchers — conclusions that contradict previous studies. “It’s great to know your blood type,” said Dr. Jeffrey L. Anderson, a doctor at the Cardiovascular Institute at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Thursday. “But knowing what your blood type is does not protect you from COVID or put you at a higher risk.” Intermountain researchers investigated the outcomes of more than 100,000 patients tested for coronavirus. The study concluded that the relationship between a particular blood type and the virus “is unlikely and may not be a useful factor associated with disease susceptibility or severity.” Anderson is the lead author of this study and was published earlier this month at JAMA Network Open. This is a sister journal of the prestigious Journal of the American Medical Association. According to Anderson, the 100,000 cases were primarily from Intermountain’s patient database from Utah, as well as Idaho, Nevada, and other states. A pair of studies Published in the online journal Blood Advances last October It was suggested that people with type O blood had a lower risk of being infected with the coronavirus, while those with type A or AB blood had an increased risk of more serious illness. Similar results were obtained in other early pandemic studies from China and Europe, but other researchers warned that the sample size of these studies was too small to be definitive. “Other studies were also different between them,” Anderson said, with some covering the susceptibility to catching the virus and others examining how serious the disease is. .. “When you see different results from different studies, you wonder: is this the result of accidental play? That’s why replication is needed,” Anderson said. In some parts of the world, blood group differences may be associated with other genetic factors, Anderson said. It is possible that these factors, not the human blood type, caused the differences in the results revealed in these studies. For now, health experts continue to see the same factors that indicate that a person is more likely to be infected with COVID-19, or that the fight against the disease is more serious, according to Anderson. Do they have pre-existing conditions such as a person’s age, gender (men are more likely to suffer from COVID-19 than women), overweight, or a history of blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease or lung disease? Please include. He said.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos