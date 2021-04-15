“Magic Mushroom” may be the best medicine for depression





April 15, 2021-The psychedelic drug psilocybin contained in “Magic Mushrooms” worked in the same way as it was widely used. Antidepressant To relieve the symptoms of Major depression, And a series of secondary measures outperformed common prescription drugs, showing the results of a small phase II trial. In a 6-week study of 59 moderate to moderate patientsDepressionThere was no significant difference between the effects of high-dose psilocybin and the effects of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). Escitalopram, Sold under brand name Lexapro.. Patients in the group receiving psilocybin depression Compared to those taking escitalopram, however, this gap narrowed over the duration of the study until it was no longer statistically significant. “It’s very clear that psychedelic therapy has a faster onset of antidepressants than escitalopram, and psychedelics were consistently superior in ancillary results, but not in primary.” The lead author of the study, Dr. Robin Carhart Harris, the Psychedelic Research Center at Imperial College London, told reporters during the news briefing. The results of the Phase II, double-blind, randomized trial were published online on April 15. New England Journal of Medicine.. Secondary results Researchers have found that psilocybin has defeated escitalopram in several secondary consequences, including well-being, the ability to express emotions, and social functioning. Still, the team warned that no conclusions could be drawn from these secondary measures as larger and longer trials are needed. “But the secondary was very suggestive and intriguing about the potential advantages of psilocybin therapy to treat these ancillary symptoms, not just depression,” Carhartt said. Harris said. Fifty-nine patients were randomly assigned to receive psilocybin and 29 patients were assigned to receive escitalopram. All steps were mirrored in both groups. All patients received oral psilocybin on two “dose days” scheduled during the 6-week study. However, the escitalopram group received 1 milligram, while the urinal group received 25 milligrams. “And the reason we did that is because we can standardize our expectations. We tell everyone that you will receive psilocybin, which means that the dosage may be different.” Carhartt Harris said. He admitted that most, if not all, patients were able to determine which group they belonged to after the first dosing date, based on the effectiveness of the drug.

Supportive care After oral administration, the volunteers spent six hours leaning on the bed, surrounded by pillows and carefully selected music, supported by two “guides” or therapists. The guide was on hand to support the patient through the psychedelic experience, but did not chat or otherwise interfere. The next day, the patient attended a session with two therapists and talked about their experiences. During the day of administration, patients in the high-dose silosibine group take capsules containing placebo daily. The low dose group took a course of escitalopram. Let’s go to the team with Robin!

Let’s go to Imperial!

Let’s go to Psychedelic!

Leave the SSRI! New psychiatry awakened 😊😊😊 Studies say Magic Mushrooms are promising in the treatment of depression https://t.co/k843oJUr8G — Dr. Bensessa MBBS (MD) BSc MRCPsych (@BenSessa) April 15, 2021 The incidence of side effects was similar in each group. There was nothing serious. David Nutt DM of Imperial College London, the lead investigator of the study, said that many patients in the silosibine group reported excellent insights during the dosing period. “Very often, for the first time, people really came to understand why they were depressed,” he told reporters. The word psychedelic is 1957 Humphry Osmond, a psychiatrist, is derived from the Greek words “spirit” which means “soul” or “spirit” and “Delos” which means “reveal”. “Deep experience” Indeed, patients in the silosibine group received sufficient amounts of compound to elicit what Carhartt Harris called “a very deep experience.” Researchers said the results are promising, but no one should be encouraged to self-treat psychedelic substances, which are still illegal in most countries. “I see this very well-and I think most of my colleagues do-as a combination therapy,” Carhartt Harris said. “And we Psychotherapy Ingredients are as important as drug action. “ OK, point out the elephant in the appendix. Psilocybin breaks SSRI standard treatment for major depressive disorder in the first comparative study spanning 10 efficacy results. The New England Journal of Medicine conservatively called it a tie:https://t.co/M22yNjo09l pic.twitter.com/I2FYgQi4IY — Steve Jurvetson (@FutureJurvetson) April 14, 2021 The team emphasized that the complete absence of a placebo group limits the conclusions that can be drawn for either treatment. Carhart-Harris also said he would have liked a more diverse patient group. Participants were mostly Caucasian, mostly male, with an average age of 41 and a high degree of education. Of the 59 registered, only 34% were women. Volunteer went MRI Scan to track changes in metabolism At the beginning and end of the trial. The team analyzes the results to see if they affect brain function. They are also planning a study to examine the effect of psilocybin on anorexia. “It’s no exaggeration to say that this result shows hope that we may be considering promising alternative treatments for depression,” Carhartt Harris said.

Unanswered questions In an accompanying editorial, Jeffrey A. Liebermann, MD, professor and chairman of psychiatry at Columbia University Vagelos College of Medicine in New York City, remains with many unanswered questions about the use of psychedelics for medical purposes. I warned that. .. They were considered in the 1960s as a cure for potential miracles of various mental illnesses, but were only banned in the 1970s due to “recognized dangers and corrosive effects” on society, he wrote. .. “Despite Carhartt Harris’s work, we are still waiting for conclusive evidence of the therapeutic effects of psychedelics and their ability to improve human condition,” Lieberman wrote. “If the psychedelic spirit-bending properties prove to be a panacea proclaimed by their supporters, then informed consent and safety standards need to be established. Mental status? What is the potential for addiction? Is it? “ David Owens, an emeritus professor of clinical psychiatry at St. John’s Land, UK, described Lieberman’s comment as “spot-on.” “This is a small exploratory study that is too small to be fully analyzed,” he said. “This is an’interesting’group, is willing to take a new approach, and because there is no placebo group, it is not possible to assess the extent of the placebo response. “ Medscape Medical News © 2021 WebMD, LLC. all rights reserved.



