Covid hospitalization continues to be a concern in Allegheny, Westmoreland

The day after the Allegheny County laboratory data dump, more than 1,300 additional Covid cases were reported, and the county confirmed 403 cases on Thursday.

The· The number of cases on Wednesday is unusually high This was due to the delay in returning the data to the states and counties by GS Lab.

The 403 cases have been consistent with the daily report since the beginning of the year. The average for the 7 days before the data dump was 400 seconds. With data included on Wednesday, Thursday’s seven-day average jumps to 548.

New coronavirus cases in the county (296 confirmed cases, estimated 107 cases) range in age from 2 months to 95 years, with a median age of 31 years. The breakdown of newly reported cases is 197 males and 206 females.

Additional coronavirus cases bring a total of Allegheny County to 92,788 since the start of the pandemic last year.

An additional 152 proceedings were filed in Westmoreland County on Thursday. The county’s 7-day average is 145. Notably, the county has added 1,018 cases in the last seven days. It is the first time since January that the county has exceeded 1,000 cases in seven days.

Westmoreland has seen 31,153 individual cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Pennsylvania added 5,060 additional cases on Thursday. The State Department said the lab, which began submitting data this week, has not yet caught up and submitted additional 307 positive antigen test results collected more than four days ago.

The total number of cases in Pennsylvania is 1,092,852.

Hospitalization

Covid-related hospitalizations continued to rise at the state and county levels.

According to state data, the number of residents hospitalized throughout the state due to the virus has dropped by three from Wednesday to 2,577. This was after 39 additional hospitalizations on Wednesday and 67 on Tuesday.

The state currently has 265 patients on mechanical ventilation and 572 patients in the ICU.

According to state data, 286 residents of Allegheny County have been hospitalized in Covid (down one from Wednesday), 88 of whom are in the intensive care unit and 35 of whom are on ventilators.

Hospitalizations in the county are not as high as in December and January, but last month rose from a minimum of 153 on March 15.

In Westmoreland County, 61 patients are admitted to the ICU and 5 to ventilators. Hospitalizations in Westmoreland also increased this month — 23 patients were hospitalized for covid at the beginning of April. This was after the number of unexplained hospitalizations decreased to 26 from March 18th.

Dead (number)

As the state’s total increased to 25,566, the State Department of Health reported 44 additional deaths. Of the 44 new deaths reported on Thursday, 42 are from April and two are from March.

The Allegheny County Health Department did not add any new deaths. The total is 1,828.

The State Department of Health has killed a total of 1,860 people in Allegheny County. No reason for the discrepancy between the two health departments is given.

One more Covid-related death was seen in Westmoreland County, bringing the total number of Covid deaths in the county to 719.

vaccination

At a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Debra Bogen, director of health at Allegheny County, emphasized: People need to be vaccinated as soon as possible..

“The fewer people who get vaccinated, the longer the virus will last in our lives. The best way to defeat the virus is to continue deploying the vaccine as soon as possible,” Bogen said. I will.

She said that more than 50% of the Allegheny County adult population is vaccinated with covid-19. In addition, more than 78% of residents aged 65 and over receive at least one dose.

On Thursday, the state received at least one Covid vaccine for 528,208 residents of Allegheny County (43.2% of all residents, including those under the age of 16), but 298,513 were fully covered (29,513). 24.4% of all residents). ).

The state reported that 131,966 residents of Westmoreland County (36.1% of the population) received at least one Covid vaccine, but 79,159 were fully covered (21.6% of the population).

Throughout the state, more than 4.4 million people (34.8% of residents) have been vaccinated at least once, and more than 2.5 million people (20.1% of residents) have been fully vaccinated.