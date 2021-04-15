Pandemic, Uncertainty Rekindles Opioid Epidemic





April 15th. By Dave Yochum. A year-long coronavirus pandemic has had many impacts on our lives. Schools and restaurants were closed, sporting events were canceled, and vacant spaces were held. Opioid abuse, including death, is also on the rise. “The disruption of daily life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has hit people with substance use disorders,” said Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “As we continue to fight to end this pandemic, it’s important not to lose sight of the various groups that are otherwise affected.” Pandemic stress The stress caused by COVID-19 contributes to increased drug overdose, from children stuck at home to unemployment and even homelessness. According to the CDC, synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl produced illegally, increased by 38.4% between 2019 and 2020, appearing to be a major factor in the increase in deaths from overdose. Almost doubled In 10 western states, synthetic opioid-related deaths have been reported to nearly double (98% increase). Deaths from opioid overdose in North Carolina declined in 2019, but things changed in 2020. In December 2020, opioid-related emergency departments were visited 658 times in North Carolina, compared to 579 in December 2019. For the full year of 2020, the increase will be 23%. Police say fentanyl has been cut into drugs like heroin, cocaine, and marijuana. Davidson Police Chief Pennydan says the reported overdose has increased. “These increases in overdose include opioids and other substances, as well as accidental or attempted suicide overdose,” she said. Available resources According to Dan, resources will continue to be available directly or through virtual platforms. • The Prevention and Intervention Services Department of Mecklenburg County’s Community Support Services, which specializes in domestic violence, substance use and violence prevention, integrates services on coexisting issues. If you need help, please visit the following website: www.mecknc.gov/CommunitySupportServices Click Prevention and Intervention • The Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center has a 24-hour access program designed to assess your needs and connect you to the right care: 1-800-786-1585 • Atrium Health has a behavioral health helpline available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 704-444-2400.

