Florida Coronavirus: State reports 6,762 new cases and 74 new deaths





Tampa (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 6,772 new coronavirus cases in its report Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative number of cases to 2,148,448. More than 115,000 people were vaccinated with COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Health. New reported cases (A total of 2,141,686 since the start of the pandemic): Thursday: 6,762

Wednesday: 6,772

Tuesday: 9,068

Monday: 1,613

Sunday: 5,520 Positive percentage: According to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health, the state received 122,228 PCR or antigen test results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.90% were positive. Wednesday: 7.90%

Tuesday: 8.94%

Monday: 10.44%

Sunday: 10.42%

Saturday: 9.79% Positive rates include people who have been tested for the virus multiple times, but even if multiple results are obtained, they are only counted once a day. Positive rate: The positive rate for new cases on Wednesday was 6.66%. The positive rate for new cases is the number of people who first tested for PCR (nasal swab) or antigen positivity divided by all who tested that day. This does not include those who have already been positive once and have been retested to see if they are still infected. Wednesday: 6.66%

Tuesday: 7.44

Monday: 8.16%

Sunday: 8.00%

Saturday: 7.65% Death of new Florida resident (34,238 total since the start of the pandemic): Health officials reported the deaths of 74 new coronaviruses among Florida residents in a Wednesday report, increasing the total number of Florida people who died during the pandemic to 34,238. The total number of non-resident deaths is 669. Daily reports from the health department do not provide the exact date of each death. That is, the reported deaths may not be from the last 24 hours. It may take several weeks before the deaths are recorded. Wednesday: 74

Tuesday: 64

Monday: 35

Sunday: 7

Saturday: 46 New hospitalization (Cumulative 87,742 since the pandemic began): Thursday: 219

Wednesday: 236

Tuesday: 263

Monday: 55

Sunday: 75 COVID-19 vaccination: A total of 7,699,875 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of these, 4,256,979 received a complete double dose series, 522,237 completed a single dose series of vaccines, while 2,920,659 received only the first dose. The majority of people vaccinated in Florida are in the 65-74 age group. Thursday: 115,139

Wednesday: 135,261

Tuesday: 158,055

Monday: 77,627

Saturday: 109,909

Friday: 161,479 The county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area is as follows:: Hillsborough County The total number of cases: 128,503

Deaths: 1,648 Pinellas County The total number of cases: 75,873

Deaths: 1,576 Sarasota County The total number of cases: 30,986

Death: 804 Manatee County The total number of cases: 36,505

Death: 646 Pasco County The total number of cases: 38,522

Death: 716 Pork county The total number of cases: 64,189

Deaths: 1,276 Hernando County The total number of cases: 13,023

Death: 447 Highlands County The total number of cases: 8,024

Death: 332 Citrus County The total number of cases: 10,623

Death: 433 Hardy County The total number of cases: 2,986

Death: 42 For more information on the Florida coronavirus Access the live DOH dashboard..

