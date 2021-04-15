Health
NYC hits a “turning point” for vaccinating residents — now the difficult part is coming
“We have reached a turning point,” said Councilor Mark Levine, who chairs the Council Health Committee. “I’m not hitting the wall of people who absolutely refuse vaccination, but at this point almost all really motivated people could do it. It’s accessible and easy. As long as there is a large group of people who are willing to get the vaccine, the next stage of our work must shift to reaching them, vaccination them. I can’t. “
According to New York City Health Director Dave Chokshi, 99% of New Yorkers live within a mile of the Covid-19 vaccination site.But the city only made 26 Of the more than 600 vaccination sites available for carry-on visits to residents over the age of 75.
“Sometimes people are told about the need to go to minority people and get it in a convenient place for those who just can’t have the scheduled time in the middle of the day to get it done,” Tara said. Kirk said. Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Sell Senior Scholars at the Health and Security Center of the School of Public Health. “It shouldn’t be too inconvenient for people who work hourly or who don’t have a lot of schedules.”
Walk-in vaccination models have proven successful in cities like Philadelphia. In Philadelphia, walk-ins helped improve Covid-19 vaccination rates for blacks and Latinos.
New York health officials said Thursday that it was premature to leave the appointment model as the city needed to focus on managing small routes to maintain social distance.
“We want to be able to step into a local pharmacy, the nearest clinic, or a city-run location to get vaccinated. These are what we have. It will be an important turning point, “the next step in reopening,” said Jay Balma, senior health adviser to the mayor. “It’s an absolute desire … but we’re definitely not there yet.”
What’s next: The city is considering vaccination efforts through the lens of finding people who are enthusiastic about vaccination and using abundant resources. Like a door-to-door visit A public service campaign to reach New Yorkers who are likely to be vaccinated.
“Ideally, if we’re in the next few months, especially if we’re thinking of vaccination of 5 million New Yorkers until June, it would be ideal if we could make an appointment online at any time.” Said Mayor Bill de Blasio at his daily press conference. “There is definitely a reduction in hesitation, but we have more outreach activity, which is what we are deepening now. We are now different from the people we can reach. I think there is a wave of. “
Balma has not yet focused on strategies to reach low-risk individuals, as New York is still addressing the immunization gap between older New Yorkers, low-income and colored communities. Added.
Those people are young and may be less likely to get the virus. In other words, I feel less motivated to navigate the booking system.
“We don’t necessarily look at specific low-risk groups to see where their hesitation and resistance come from, but we do know this from all vaccine experiences, not just Covid.” He said.
Public health expert Sel said this new stage of vaccination would be an important stage.
“This pivot is what New York City is trying to do, and that’s what other parts of the country have to do,” she said. “This is really the next step. How do you get people out of line to get vaccinated? How do you get them vaccinated? We won’t be out until we do. Hmm [all] Get the vaccine. “
