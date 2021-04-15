Allegheny County is trying to reassure residents about the safety of vaccines

NNow that the supply of COVID-19 vaccine is more abundant in Allegheny County, the next challenge for officials is to convince those who are hesitant to be shot.

“The fewer people vaccinated, the longer the virus will last in our lives. The best way to defeat this virus is to continue deploying the vaccine as soon as possible,” said the Allegheny County Health Department. Dr. Debra Bogen said in a briefing on Wednesday.Bogen’s complaint is CDC recommended suspension of Johnson & Johnson vaccine After six women developed blood clots within two weeks of receiving the shot. About 6.8 million people are vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“As your health director, I strongly recommend that you do not consider this suspension to be an indication of any flaw in our local, state, or federal vaccination efforts,” she says. I did. “Rather, see this reaction as evidence that healthcare professionals will take decisive action with even the slightest hint of the problem.”

Currently, more than half of the county’s adult population is vaccinated with at least one COVID vaccine. More than three-quarters of people over the age of 65 are at least partially vaccinated.

According to Bogen, providers will send staff to community areas such as churches within the next few weeks to “slightly hesitate and contact those who need more local stuff” to a mass vaccination clinic. May switch to a “boots in the field” approach.

Breakthrough case

As more and more people were vaccinated, the county began collecting data on breakthrough cases – those who tested positive for COVID after receiving a shot. So far, the data is promising, according to Bogen. As of April 13, the health sector has recognized 109 breakthrough cases out of 213,000 vaccinated people. This is about 0.05%.

The fourth wave continues

The county’s fourth surge in incidents during a pandemic continues. Hundreds of new cases continue to be reported daily, according to Bogen, with a county positive rate of 9.6%, a percentage point that is completely higher than it was a week ago. Hospitalizations and deaths are also increasing.